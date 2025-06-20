Advertisement
Love this City: Dogs, dogs, dogs! (and cheaper public transport) – Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
Dogs and their people at Mission Bay in winter. Photo / Alex Burton

Opinion by Simon Wilson
Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues. He joined the Herald in 2018.
This is a transcript of Simon Wilson’s weekly newsletter Love this City – exploring the ideas and events, the reality and the potential of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

Dogs dogs dogs!

Dogs on the beaches, dogs in the parks? It’s hard to think of a topic harder to get a

