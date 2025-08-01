Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray were backing the proposed Auckland Arena at Western Springs. Photo / Supplied

The proposal was curious in that:

Auckland FC’s debut season averaged 18,101 attendees yet it proposed a 12,500-capacity stadium with TAU acknowledging “larger games would still require the capacity of Mt Smart or Eden Park”.

The location lacked critical infrastructure, including hospitality venues, public transport links, public car parking and crowd dispersal routes for the proposed capacity.

A “$200m-$300m” cost estimate presented a substantial $100m gap, suggesting cursory planning. The per-seat cost was significantly below Te Kaha in Christchurch, even accounting for the absence of a roof.

It’s worth wondering: Why was TAU supporting the building of another stadium when it contradicts 15 years of consistent advice the council has received?

In 2020, a review of Auckland Council’s resources led by Miriam Dean stated: “The harsh economic reality is Auckland neither needs nor can afford four stadiums.”

The Long-Term Plan 2024–2034 provides for $146.3m of ratepayer money just to maintain (not improve) the aging stadium network.

This pattern of inaction isn’t new. In 2006, the government offered to fully fund a waterfront stadium. Remarkably, the then-Auckland Regional Council rejected this proposal, turning down what would likely be well over $1b (from taxpayers) in today’s money, preferring to maintain four aging stadiums (funded by ratepayers).

One key aim of the Super City amalgamation in 2010 was to rationalise water, transport and the four “main stadiums”.

A 2019 confidential presentation to council highlighted issues with the region’s stadium stock, noting “under-utilisation leading to poor financial outcomes”. Councillors were told “doing nothing is not an option”.

In 2023, when the council looked for expressions of interest to develop a new “Main Auckland Stadium”, they reiterated Dean’s key point: “Auckland neither needs nor can afford four stadiums.”

We should learn from other cities.

Warriors fans at Allianz stadium, where league, rugby and football teams all play. Photo / Photosport

In Sydney (population 5.5m), Allianz Stadium is home to the Waratahs (rugby), Roosters (league) and Sydney FC (football). In Brisbane (population 2.8m), Suncorp Stadium hosts four professional sports team across rugby, league and football. In Melbourne (population 5.3m), impressively 10 AFL teams collectively use just two stadiums, the MCG and Marvel. These stadiums also host international matches, concerts and community events.

Contrast this with Auckland (population just 1.7m) where, remarkably, we could have seen four professional sports teams across four disparate stadiums (Blues at Eden Park, Warriors at Mt Smart, Auckland FC at Western Springs and Moana Pasifika at Albany). How could any stadium (or business) be fully utilised or financially sustainable with just 13 regular season games (Auckland FC) annually – effectively guaranteed to be “open for business” less than 4% of the year?

These four stadiums also compete with each other for the small number of concerts that come to Auckland.

Of course, the condition of the stadiums means many world-class performers simply bypass Auckland entirely, limiting Down Under tours to superior Australian venues. When artists such as Adele have to perform in torrential rain at Mt Smart, Taylor Swift’s decision to skip Auckland in 2024 becomes entirely understandable.

Adele soaks up the rain at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

In the eight months since it was granted consent for 12 concerts a year, Eden Park has only hosted one artist, Luke Combs. For 2026, only the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has been announced.

The loss of major events costs Auckland money through the hospitality, accommodation, transport and retail sectors.

The financial implications for ratepayers are stark. They face mounting maintenance and operational expenses, while construction costs for any new stadium escalate. Meanwhile, we’re counting the lost revenue from those lost events.

With Christchurch’s world-class Te Kaha Stadium opening in 2026 and already revitalising the city, Auckland will become the only major Australasian city not to open a modern stadium this century.

Te Kaha, in Christchurch, is due to open next year. Photo / Christchurch City Council

The Long-Term Plan allocates $16b for water, $14.5b for transport, and $4.2b for community and parks. Yet while other cities have invested in this vital cultural infrastructure, Auckland remains held back by the legacy of four disparate, underutilised and ageing stadiums.

Auckland generates ample content for a premier venue. Imagine a modern covered stadium hosting Taylor Swift, the Warriors, Blues, Auckland FC and Moana Pasifika, national teams in black, unlimited concerts and community festivals such as the Pasifika, Diwali or Lantern festivals.

If situated on the waterfront, the venue could also host the prestigious sailing events that have made Auckland the renowned ‘City of Sails’.

Hiroki Sakai, Ardie Savea, Taylor Swift, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Michaela Brake

The cultural and economic benefits to the city would be transformative. This vision is entirely achievable, as every other major city in Australasia has shown.

It’s time for Auckland to emulate Wellington, Dunedin and now Christchurch in charting a pathway which reflects a visionary and aspirational Auckland investing strategically for future generations.

Rather than remaining constrained by legacy, shoestring maintenance, and decades of inaction, perhaps the rise of Christchurch’s impressive Te Kaha Stadium can finally focus Auckland on the advice urged by experts for 15 years.

We can emulate Wellington, Dunedin and now Christchurch in charting a pathway which reflects a visionary and aspirational Auckland investing strategically for future generations.

Auckland neither needs nor can afford four stadiums... but surely it makes sense to have one great one.

Richard Dellabarca was head of the Wynyard Point consortium which proposed a new stadium built on the Auckland waterfront.