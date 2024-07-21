The man set to be the city’s first mayor in four years says leading the city he grew up in will be like coming home.
There were 15 people vying for the mayoralty. Runner-up Greg Brownless gained 10,293 votes, followed by Ria Hall with 8,612 votes and Tina Salisbury received 7,183 votes, according to the preliminary results.
The two-time Olympic rowing gold medallist grew up in Tauranga and lives in Cambridge. He plans to move to back to Tauranga at the end of the school year, with his wife Juliette and their three children, aged 4, 7 and 9.
Speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times the day after his landslide win, Drysdale said his priority was working with his team of nine councillors to “realise the potential of Tauranga”.
“[Tauranga] is a good city at the moment, so it’s taking it from good to great.
“The voters have very much said we want a positive future for the city.”
Hailed as a return to democracy, the newly elected council will replace the four-person commission that had been in place since February 2021.
Former Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta sacked the council elected in 2019 for poor behaviour, infighting, leaks of confidential information and the inability to set rates at a realistic level.
“Let’s not go back there,” Drysdale said.
“My priority is we have democracy and if we can make that work, then there’s no need for them [commissioners].
“Our challenge going forward is we’ve got to... start engaging more with the community, so we’re making sure we are delivering what they want.”
The election was hotly contested with 75 people competing for 10 seats at the council table. The team of 10 will have a four-year term, a first for New Zealand.
Only two of the nine councillors have served as councillors before. Pāpāmoa ward councillor Steve Morris was part of the 2019 council and Arataki ward councillor Rick Curach will serve his seventh term as a councillor after missing out in 2019.
The other ward councillors sitting around the table are Jen Scoular – Mauao/Mount Maunganui, Glen Crowther – Matua-Otūmoetai, Rod Taylor – Te Papa, Kevin Schuler – Bethlehem, Marten Rozeboom – Tauriko, Hautapu Baker – Welcome Bay, and Mikaere Sydney in the new Māori ward, Te Awanui.
Roading projects that needed addressing were Hewletts Rd and Totara Street, because it affected the whole city, and Turret Road in Welcome Bay, he said.
Hewletts Rd was “a real challenge” because it was a state highway and managed by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, and Totara St was a local road which was the council’s responsibility, he said.
“I’m aware that these things are going to take time.
“I don’t want to commit to specific projects. It’s more around let’s actually get out there and start delivering.”
Tauranga’s 2024-34 Long-Term Plan, adopted by the commission before their term ended, proposes $4.9 billion in spending. The spend includes more than $1b in transport infrastructure and a $574 million investment in community facilities, including a new $122m aquatic centre at Memorial Park and sports facilities.