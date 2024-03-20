Voyager 2023 media awards
Cost-of-living crisis: Building consents plunge in Tauranga amid housing shortage

Kiri Gillespie
By
5 mins to read
The number of new building consents in Tauranga has plummeted, reflecting a national trend and prompting concerns house prices will rise when the city is already grappling with a housing shortage.

Fewer building consents are being granted as people struggle to afford home loans amid interest rate rises and the cost-of-living crisis. The issue has prompted concerns New Zealand’s “most unaffordable city” will

