Police say someone has been seriously injured. Photo / Dean Purcell

A person has been seriously injured in what police are describing as a “vehicle-involved incident” in Te Puke.

A large emergency response has been spotted in the area.

A local arborist told SunLive they heard sirens after seeing a helicopter land on private property.

An employee of Treelord Ltd Te Puke said he had seen a helicopter land and a fire engine appear. He also heard several sirens.