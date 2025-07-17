Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Serious injury in Te Puke vehicle incident, helicopter airlifts victim

SunLive
Quick Read

Police say someone has been seriously injured. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police say someone has been seriously injured. Photo / Dean Purcell

A person has been seriously injured in what police are describing as a “vehicle-involved incident” in Te Puke.

A large emergency response has been spotted in the area.

A local arborist told SunLive they heard sirens after seeing a helicopter land on private property.

An employee of Treelord Ltd

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save