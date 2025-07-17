Serious injury in Te Puke vehicle incident, helicopter airlifts victim
SunLive
Police say someone has been seriously injured. Photo / Dean Purcell
A person has been seriously injured in what police are describing as a “vehicle-involved incident” in Te Puke.
A large emergency response has been spotted in the area.
A local arborist told SunLive they heard sirens after seeing a helicopter land on private property.
An employee of Treelord Ltd
Te Puke said he had seen a helicopter land and a fire engine appear. He also heard several sirens.