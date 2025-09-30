Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand

Queen St and the council election: Mike Lee, Genevieve Sage and Patrick Reynolds on what to do with the iconic city stretch

Simon Wilson
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Queen St, greener and more pedestrian friendly, and what now? Photo / Michael Craig

Queen St, greener and more pedestrian friendly, and what now? Photo / Michael Craig

THE FACTS

  • Postal voting in the Auckland Council election is under way and will end on October 11.
  • The future of the central city is a big issue for many Aucklanders.
  • Candidates for the Waitematā and Gulf Ward, which includes the central city, have wildly different views on how it should be developed.

Here’s an idea. The central library on Lorne St needs a lot of work. But challenge is opportunity, right? Athfield Architects, which designed the building 50 years ago, has suggested the council should move the library to the semi-derelict Sky World site on Aotea Square.

The council

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save