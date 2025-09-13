Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Wellington

Q+A Wellington mayoral poll: Andrew Little surges ahead with 58% support

Ethan Manera
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Andrew Little has shot ahead in new poll numbers. Photo / supplied.

Andrew Little has shot ahead in new poll numbers. Photo / supplied.

Former Labour leader Andrew Little has placed well ahead of his opponents in the latest poll for the Wellington mayoralty.

TVNZ’s Q+A this morning released the results of a Verian poll it commissioned, carried out between September 4-6.

It shows Little well ahead with 58% support for first preference

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save