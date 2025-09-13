“As I get around the city the overwhelming message I hear is that people want serious leadership that can pull the council together and get the city moving forward again. I’m standing because I believe I have the skills and experience to do that job.

“There’s a lot at stake for Wellington this election. I’m encouraging everyone to make sure they vote.”

The Q+A poll is the second to show Little with a solid lead.

Numbers from earlier this month showed out of 540 prospective voters, 30% were backing Little, followed by Ray Chung at 13%, Diane Calvert at 11%, Karl Tiefenbacher at 6% and Alex Baker at 4%.

Previous Curia polling before Little had announced his mayoral bid had Ray Chung in the lead with 30% support.

Since then, Chung’s campaign has been plagued by scandal after the Herald revealed he sent a lewd sex and drugs gossip email to other councillors about Mayor Tory Whanau.

Coucillor Ray Chung during a rally, opposed to Wellington City Council’s Golden Mile. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Polling during the last Wellington election in 2022 had Paul Eagle leading the race followed by Tory Whanau. Eagle eventually placed third with Whanau claiming the mayoralty.

When Little announced his mayoral bid in April, he said he was confident he could win, but said he was taking nothing for granted.

He had previously ruled out throwing his hat in the ring but said he changed his mind after being asked to run by people across the political spectrum. He said at the time he wanted to “end the chaos at council” which he believed he had the experience to do.

Weeks later, current mayor Tory Whanau quit the race, going back on her previous promise to seek three terms as mayor.

Whanau said at the time she wanted to “step aside to give him a clear runway to win the mayoralty.”

Voting has opened and closes at noon on Saturday, October 11. Provisional results will be released the same day with the final results declared on October 16.

Ethan Manera is a Wellington-based journalist covering Wellington issues, local politics and business in the capital. He can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.