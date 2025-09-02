Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Wellington mayoralty: New polling has Andrew Little ahead

Ethan Manera
By
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Wellington Mayoral candidate Andrew Little speaks to Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW about his campaign, policies and recent scandals that have rocked the race to lead the Council.

New polling has revealed Wellingtonians are favouring Andrew Little as the frontrunner for the capital’s next mayor.

A Curia poll of 750 Wellingtonians was commissioned by rates reform lobby group Common Ground Aotearoa and shows out of 540 prospective voters, 30% are backing Little, followed by Ray Chung at 13%,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save