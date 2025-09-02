The email scandal saw a number of candidates quit his Independent Together ticket and cost him a major backer with rich-list philanthropist Sir Mark Dunajtschik publicly condemning Chung’s behaviour.

The new polling does not account for the single transferable voting (STV) system, where voters rank their preferred candidate in order, with Curia only asking for voters’ first preference.

Little, the former Labour Party leader, had the same 30% support among men and women, although women were more likely to be undecided at 40% compared with 25% of men.

Local issues most important to voters were rates at 23% and water infrastructure at 17%.

Little had the best support with voters who care most about the environment and climate change at 49% support, and water infrastructure at 45%. Chung narrowly led among voters who care most about rates and cycleways.

Former Labour Party leader Andrew Little is running for the Wellington mayoralty.

Polling during the last Wellington election in 2022 had Paul Eagle leading the race following by Tory Whanau. Eagle eventually placed third.

The group behind the poll are campaigning for the new council to switch to a land value rates system, rather than establishing rates from capital value.

Common Ground Aotearoa researcher Jesse Richardson said with 40% of respondents saying they support rating based on land value, the poll shows a mandate for change.

“Not only is this policy a good progressive idea that has backing from economists, but it also has strong popular support as well,” Richardson said.

Voting opens on September 9 and closes at noon on Saturday, October 11. Provisional results will be released the same day with the final results declared on October 16.

