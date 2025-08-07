Andrew Clark is bidding for the Mayoralty in Tasman and Invercargill. Photo / 123rf

Clark, who lives in Tasman, is the managing director of Med Ambulance and a former intensive care paramedic and emergency care nurse.

He said he has worked in Invercargill on several occasions, and “was invited by a number of business people in the community down there and a number of local residents who knew me to stand down there”.

Nobby Clark, who is retiring after a single term, expressed disappointment about his brother’s Invercargill candidacy in an interview with Local Democracy Reporting.

He refused to respond to multiple enquiries from the Herald this week.

Andrew said he had informed Nobby of his intentions but was surprised at the public reaction.

“I rang him a week beforehand to tell him what my intentions were. I left some very polite messages. I’m genuinely concerned about his health.

“I was a little bit surprised the next day he changed his position. I expect that to be put down to his health and stress.

“I wish him well in his health, and I think it’s important he retires gracefully. He doesn’t need to have any extra stress or dramas in his life.”

Despite the family tension, Andrew insists his campaign is motivated by community service, not personal ambition.

“I have a lifetime commitment to helping people,” he said.

One curiosity is Clark running under different names in each district – Maxwell in Tasman and Andrew in Invercargill.

He said there is nothing secretive about it.

“My full name is Andrew Maxwell George Clark. Locally here [in Tasman] I’m known as Maxwell. In business and personal letters, people call me Andrew. I’ve advised the electoral officer in Invercargill. There’s no issue.”

He acknowledged the optics of standing in two regions might raise eyebrows, but said it was not unprecedented, and he was already looking for property in the city.

“If elected in Invercargill, I’ll move there. But even MPs live in one place and work in another. Look at Mahe Drysdale, the mayor of Tauranga, doesn’t live in the town. What matters is delivering for the community.”

The Clark brothers were last seen publicly together at a council meeting in Invercargill last year during a heated session over Nobby’s conduct at a fire brigade event.

Andrew Clark said he was in the city for a work event, and decided to visit the council chambers.

“I went in there just to see how they functioned … I thought I’d be courteous enough to thank those people who were supporting my brother in this time, when he had his health needs,” Andrew said.

He was critical of councillors who, at the time, had requested Nobby’s medical records.

“He’d realised he’d made a mistake and apologised … I think the matter, if it’s accepted by the other parties, should be closed.”

Now, with Nobby backing another candidate to succeed him, Andrew said his offers to reconnect have gone unanswered.

“I’ve emailed him since he went public about what he said and invited him to call me. I haven’t received a call. I’ve rung him,” Andrew said.

Ben Tomsett is a multimedia journalist based in Dunedin. He joined the Herald in 2023.