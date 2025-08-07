Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Andrew Clark, brother of Nobby Clark, running for Mayor in both Invercargill and Tasman Districts

Ben Tomsett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Andrew Maxwell Clark speaks to Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW about his bid to become Mayor of both Tasman and Invercargill. Video / Herald NOW

The brother of the outgoing Invercargill Mayor is making his own bid for the mayoralty – albeit simultaneously in two districts at opposite ends of the South Island.

Andrew Clark, brother of Nobby Clark, has thrown his hat in the ring for the top job at Invercargill City Council, as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save