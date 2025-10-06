More than 80 councillors are unopposed, including several on Southland Regional Council, and Lower Hutt, Southland, Ōtorohanga, Buller, Stratford and Marlborough councils.

Even in our largest cities, two of Auckland’s 20 councillors and three of Christchurch’s 16 councillors are already guaranteed re-election.

Many roles have no candidates, including three positions on Whakatāne’s Tāneatua Community Board and two positions on Wellington’s Mākara-Ōhāriu Community Board.

There are also empty seats on community boards in Rotorua Lakes, New Plymouth’s Kaitake and Clifton, Rural Hastings, Hanmer Springs, Mackenzie’s Twizel, and Gore’s Mataura.

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) data shows unopposed races have actually been trending downwards over the past two decades, down by a third since 2001.

However, interim chief executive Scott Necklen said some rural and provincial areas struggle to get enough candidates.

He said a range of factors are at play, including “a lack of understanding of local government”, “remuneration concerns” and “the abuse and harassment often faced by elected officials”.

Necklen said the organisation was working hard to make local government a safer place and provide elected members with guidance and support.

Local Government Minister Simon Watts said he wasn’t concerned about the number of uncontested seats.

“Running for political office is a personal choice and there are many reasons why people may do or not do this,” he said.

In the United Kingdom, the Electoral Reform Society found 2% of seats were uncontested in the 2019 local elections.

In Australia, 10% of positions in Victoria, 10.6% of roles in Queensland and 10.9% of council races in New South Wales were uncontested last year.

In the United States, Ballot Ready found 64% of mayoral races and 59% of council races at recent elections had no contest.

Michael Sergel is Newstalk ZB’s business reporter, covering the daily life of business and the business of daily life. He’s been covering business, politics, local government and consumer affairs for over a decade.