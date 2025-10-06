Advertisement
Local elections: Hundreds of races being won by default

Michael Sergel
Multimedia Journalist, Newstalk ZB·Newstalk ZB·
3 mins to read

With voting in local body elections underway, LGNZ CEO Scott Necklen looks at how to fix low turnout and future reforms.

More than 200 people will be elected unopposed at this weekend’s local elections - on par with recent elections but well down on past decades.

Analysis of more than 7000 council races at five local elections shows more than one in seven have not required a vote.

Clutha, Southland,

