He was formally censured last month and a council vote to formally ask him to resign was narrowly defeated after a different Code of Conduct complaint for offensive behaviour at a firefighter prizegiving.

He refused to step down from public appearances before admitting he returned to work too soon after open heart surgery and took a month off.

Clark was censured for a second time at an extraordinary meeting last week.

At a regular council meeting today, he publicly apologised for his actions.

Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark on TV show New Zealand Today. Photo / Three

“I openly apologise for breaching the Code of Conduct and the expectations that you would have of my role,” Clark said.

“I apologise for the negative impact it’s had on my colleagues and on the council’s standing in the community and the wider community.”

Clark said he had also apologised to the united fire brigade association and Miss X who were involved in the second breach.

“Given that Miss X wasn’t the MC of the event, she had nothing to do with the running of it, but I’m not prepared to make an issue of that,” he said.

Clark hoped his apology today would “put the issue to rest”.

The apology was a condition of the council’s extraordinary meeting last week, which was called to discuss his actions.

As a result he was asked to make a “sincere public verbal apology”.