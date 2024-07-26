In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, a report finds Law Society president told a church group it could 'destroy' records of children in its care and Kiwis told to mask-up.

By RNZ

Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark will be censured for a second time this year after he was found to have breached the council’s Code of Conduct multiple times.

Two councillors complained after an interview where the mayor defended the previous times he had used the N-word at events, again repeating the slur as well as using homophobic slurs.

Invercargill City councillors voted to formally censure the mayor and ask him to make a sincere public verbal apology during an extraordinary meeting this afternoon.

Councillors also voted to review the outcomes of the resolutions in their October council meeting.