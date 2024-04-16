Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark subject to code of conduct complaint

Complaints surge over ACC taxi service, Westfield malls look at boosting security and Donald Trump’s criminal trial gets under way in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

A code of conduct complaint has been made against Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark as the result of his appearance on a television show.

Last month, Clark made headlines when he appeared on comedian Guy Williams’ satirical news show New Zealand Today and used racially charged language.

The show covered a March 2023 incident in which Clark used the “n-word” at an Art Foundation Event.

On Tuesday, two councillors confirmed they had lodged a code of conduct complaint against the mayor.

“It was based on the Guy Williams thing. I believe they’ve breached different parts of the code and went ahead with it [the complaint],” councillor Ian Pottinger said.

Lodging a complaint was a complex process and required a level of satisfaction there had been a breach, he said.

“It’s part of our role, if we believe there is a breach, we should be strong if we do believe it.”

Pottinger would not comment further, saying the official process needed to be followed.

Councillor Ria Bond confirmed she was the other party and had co-written a letter of complaint.

She said an outside agency had picked up the complaint and was investigating it.

“I can also confirm that until the complaint investigation has completed, I need to respect the process and not make any more further comment.”

Mayor Clark was approached for comment but said he would not speak further until the issue had been investigated.

Both Bond and Pottinger were critical of the mayor’s television appearance after it went to air, with the latter labelling it a “train wreck”.