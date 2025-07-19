Advertisement
Updated

Two dead after crashes in Matakana, north of Auckland, and Okaramio, Tasman

Ethan Manera
By
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Police are at the scene of two serious single-vehicle incidents. Photo / NZME

Two people are dead in two separate crashes this evening.

Police said a person had died after a single-vehicle crash on Leigh Rd, Matakana.

A second died following a crash on State Highway 6 at Okaramio.

Both accidents happened around 6pm.

The affected roads would remain closed

