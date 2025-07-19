Motorists were advised to avoid both areas.

Earlier police said a person had been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash north of Auckland.

Emergency crews had rushed to the Leigh Rd scene in Matakana between Quintal and Takatu Rds just after 6pm.

Police urged drivers in the area to stay away if possible.

One person was reported as being seriously injured, a police spokesperson said.

The road was expected to be closed and diversions put in place.

A second serious crash saw a section of State Highway 6 being closed in the South Island.

Police were at the scene of an accident between Leslies and Mt Riley Rds in Okaramio, Marlborough.

A spokesperson said powerlines had been knocked down and were blocking the road. Emergency services were called to the site of the crash, which was reported about 6pm.

Police advised the road would likely stay closed for some time.

The Serious Crash Unit were now examining the scene.