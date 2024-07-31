McLean’s exit was followed by the departure of KiwiRail directors Rachel Pinn - a transport consultant, Ed Sims - former chief executive of Canadian airline WestJet and Maryan Street, a former Labour MP and minister.

“On behalf of the board, I thank David McLean for his service to the company, along with directors Rachel Pinn, Ed Sims, and Hon Maryan Street who recently announced their resignations”, Jager said.

Minister for State Owned Enterprises Paul Goldsmith has been approached for comment.

Goldsmith has previously said a search for a replacement board chair was under way and being progressed urgently.

“We are evaluating potential skill gaps on the board with a view to bringing in new members. This work is ongoing.”

Last week, McLean declined a sit-down interview with the Herald about leaving KiwiRail.

KiwiRail has been under intense scrutiny in recent months after its plan to replace its ageing ferry fleet with two mega ferries was left dead in the water. The Government refused to fund a cost blowout of $1.47 billion for the portside infrastructure needed to support the larger ships.

The Aratere grounding was the latest in a string of high-profile breakdowns involving Interislander.

Government ministers have raised “serious questions” about KiwiRail’s financial outlook and its safety record.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Transport officials have been considering whether the Interislander business should be removed from KiwiRail.

A ministerial advisory group has reported back to the Government behind closed doors on procurement options to replace Interislander’s existing three ferries.

The Government has yet to announce what its new plan is.

There is speculation ministers could be considering setting up a Schedule 4A company to procure the new vessels and potentially operate them when they arrive.

Under a Schedule 4A framework, the Government can sell some of its shares but it must retain a majority shareholding in the company. This would create flexibility to seek private investment.

