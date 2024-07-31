Rob Jager, an existing director on the board, has accepted the position. His career includes more than 43 years with Shell in various executive roles, including chairman and vice-president of the Shell companies in New Zealand.
“I look forward to working with KiwiRail’s shareholding ministers, board, management, staff and stakeholders and supporting the company in implementing its plan to increase efficiency and deliver exemplary safe and reliable customer service”, Jager said in a statement.
Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.