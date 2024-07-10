The internal document, which was sent to masters and deck officers on July 5, showed the vessel’s autopilot was engaged as it passed Mabel Island, off Picton.
The crew on the bridge noticed the ship taking a wrong turn and tried to regain control. The document said this meant there was “about a minute” before crew could change the direction of the propulsion system and save the ship from running aground.
It was understood claims that none of the crew knew how to override the autopilot would make up part of investigations into the June 21 incident. The Post said the claims stated crew did not know they needed to press the button for five seconds to turn off the autopilot.
The document said the accidental button press “commenced a chain of events which led to the grounding”.
Interislander executive general manager Duncan Roy told Stuff the safety bulletin was sent out to make sure crews across the ferry fleet knew about the incident.
Meanwhile, a lawyer engaged by a maritime union has dubbed the situation “Nescafé-gate”.
Maritime NZ director Kirstie Hewlett said the regulator has inspected the ship and gathered more information over the past two weeks.
“Earlier this week, we inspected the vessel, and observed it undertake several tests while at berth involving systems, processes and equipment. Off the back of these tests we have now lifted the detention notice, but imposed conditions on the operation of the vessel.”
This means the Aratere will gradually return to service.
“Initially, the conditions will allow crew and rail freight only [four return sailings], then trucks and their drivers, followed by a limited passenger service, and then full capacity sailings to be permitted,” Maritime NZ said in a statement.
“The full return to service is subject to KiwiRail demonstrating it has implemented its return to service plan, and no further issues have been identified.”
Interislander executive general manager Duncan Roy said KiwiRail hopedto sail the vessel from Picton to Wellington tomorrow.
“Is it true that the Aratere ran aground when someone put the autopilot on, went for a coffee, and then couldn’t turn the autopilot off in time when that someone came back...?”, the party posted.
Maritime NZ said its investigation would take several months and was focused on exploring a broad range of factors.
“However, while the cause of the grounding is yet to be formally determined, Maritime NZ’s preliminary enquiries have found that the incident was not due to a crew member leaving the bridge to make a coffee.”
KiwiRail has also said the “regulated number of qualified people” were on the ship’s bridge on the night of the grounding.
Maritime lawyer Troy Stade, engaged by the New Zealand Merchant Service Guild union, told Newstalk ZB Drive hostHeather du Plessis-Allan that the post by NZ First and Peters’ comments were “quite frankly unhelpful”.
“It astounds me that the acting Prime Minister would raise an unsubstantiated rumour and conjecture in the middle of an active investigation.
“Winston Peters is the first to lambast anyone who makes an allegation that might in any way negatively reflect on him and demand that they front up immediately with the proof,” Hipkins told the Herald.
“New Zealand First has made a pretty big allegation here and they should front up with their evidence.”
Peters has refused to comment to several media organisations, including the Herald, about what evidence his party had to support the allegation and whether it had informed investigators.
“Maritime NZ’s inspections and audits are a reflection of a point in time, and the operator, KiwiRail has the primary responsibility for day to day safe operation of the vessel, and its wider fleet,” Hewlett said.
The investigation into the cause of the grounding is separate from the detention notice and audit.