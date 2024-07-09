NZ First - a Coalition Government party - this afternoon posed the extraordinary question on X, formerly Twitter, about what could have gone wrong.

“Is it true that the Aratere ran aground when someone put the autopilot on, went for a coffee, and then couldn’t turn the autopilot off in time when that someone came back…?”, NZ First posted.

“If so, why haven’t the public been told that?”

The Herald is seeking comment from the party about the claim but it is yet to receive a response.

Asked whether NZ First’s post was correct, a Maritime New Zealand spokesperson said an investigation into the grounding is ongoing.

“Conjecture around the cause of the incident is unhelpful, as the cause of the incident is currently being investigated by both Maritime NZ and TAIC (Transport Accident Investigation Commission).

“These investigations will determine what occurred to cause the vessel to ground.”

Maritime NZ has previously said its investigation is expected to take months.

Marlborough Harbourmaster Jake Oliver said he could not comment on NZ First’s post as investigations into the grounding were ongoing.

Kiwirail Interislander executive general manager Duncan Roy said Kiwirail would not normally respond to speculation while an investigation is underway.

“However, we can say that there is a regulated number of qualified people who need to be in attendance on the ship’s bridge at all times, and we meet this without exception - including on the night of the grounding.

“As formal investigations are ongoing, we will not be making further comment.”

KiwiRail, Transport Minister Simeon Brown, and NZ First have been approached for comment.

The Aratere ran aground last month after a steering failure. Photo / Tim Cuff

There were 47 people onboard Aratere when it grounded and they had to stay the night on board before being safely escorted off the ship.

The ferry was refloated and Roy recently reported good progress had been made to return it to service.

No hull breach has been found in any part of the vessel.

Experts from Norway, Singapore, and Australia have been brought in to assess the ship, Roy said.

“The assessments have been shared with a class surveyor, who was onboard Aratere yesterday. The Class surveyor has now provided class signoff, which is a crucial step towards Aratere being able to leave Picton and return to service.

“We have provided the assessments and other information to Maritime NZ, which needs to be satisfied the ship is safe to sail before lifting the detention order. We cannot give a timeframe for how long this will take.”