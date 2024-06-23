The rail-capable ferry ran aground near Picton on Friday due to a suspected steering issue.\ Video / Supplied

A truck driver who was aboard the Aratere Interislander ferry when it ran aground on Friday night has likened the experience to an earthquake.

“It felt like the earthquakes… we were rocking a bit and then it went thud and it just stopped,” Heath Harper said.

“We were just finishing our dinner and we were like what is going on here, so we went outside and realised that yeah… we’d hit the land.”

The vessel was on its way to Wellington when it experienced steering failure just outside Picton on Friday.

Harper was one of eight truck drivers on the ferry that day. They left the terminal around 9.45pm. Shortly after their departure, the ship grounded with 47 people onboard.

“Half of the drivers were actually in bed already by the time it hit land so some of them didn’t know what was going on,” he said.

“They had the emergency alarm for safety but we had to wake them all up and get them up.”

Those who were awake wondered what was going to happen next.

“We kind of thought, it’s going to be a bit of a struggle to get off and wondered what the plan would be,” he said.

Harper said staff gathered all the guests together, where they were told to sit and wait.

“We were just told to sit there, they were trying to figure out what their next plan of attack was, where to go from there,” Harper said.

Interislander ferry Aratere, returns to Picton. Photo / Tim Cuff

Despite this, Harper described the Interislander staff as calm throughout the process.

“When they realised that we’re okay where we are, we aren’t in any danger we were allowed to go back to our driver’s lounge and sleeping area for the rest of the night.”

Harper said it was fortunate it was commercial sailing only. There was no panic whatsoever.

“None of us were stressed at all,” he said.

They were kept informed by the captain over the loudspeaker, and given snacks and water throughout the process.

Harper said the staff handled the situation extremely well.

“To be honest they did an excellent job…the communication between Interislander and us as drivers was excellent.”

After disembarking the ship in the early hours of the morning, the drivers waited while Interislander sorted their accommodation.

“There’s not a great deal of accommodation in Picton so I think they found it a bit difficult but it wasn’t a problem,” he said.

“We just sat around and talked until they could get it all sorted…they could only do what they could do, and they did very well.”

Harper believes it never should have happened.

“Infrastructure in New Zealand, it’s left to the last minute and by that time it’s already broken,” he said.

“This is something the government should have looked at 10 years ago.”

The Aratere was successfully refloated about 9pm on Saturday following a high-tide tugs operation.

Investigations into the grounding are ongoing.