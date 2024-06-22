KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy says he cannot speculate on the cause why the Interislander ferry Aratere ran into the South Island coastline overnight, saying the first focus is to refloat the stricken ship.

”Today’s focus is to recover the ship, I think any other discussions about any other items is for another day,” he said at Picton Marina.

Recovery teams are now aiming to float the ship on the next high tide at 9pm, with KiwiRail taking advice from the Picton Harbourmaster as well as global experts

Reidy and Interislander executive general manager Duncan Roy spoke to media at Picton Marina this afternoon after the eight passengers onboard and 12 of the 39 crew had disembarked.

The ferry hit the South Island coastline just after 10pm last night, having suffered a steering failure, with the Maritime Union warning the failure could have been disastrous had it occurred in bad weather.

Forty-seven people - eight commercial truck drivers and 39 crew - spent the night on the grounded ferry, and by 10am today had been onboard for nearly 13 hours. In a statement, Roy said at 10.49am the drivers and 12 of the crew were disembarking.

It’s believed the ferry ran aground on a gravel seabed and not jagged rocks, Reidy said.

”But we are taking technical advice from global experts on the best way to recover the ship.”

With reports last night saying the ferry suffered a steering failure, Reidy was asked why he cannot give more details about what went wrong after the ship ran aground.

He said it was because staff on the ship had “working all night” and were “very tired”.

”Some of them are asleep and we want to give everyone a rest and get the ship back in (to port) and then sit down and go through what happened,” he said.

”That’s part of the normal root cause investigation, rather than speculating.”

When asked about whether a steering failure had caused the incident, Reidy said “we don’t know that”.

The ferry had experienced issues with the electrical system on the steering that it had just been “fully upgrated” but the follow up investigation would look into that further.

Reidy said the Transport Accident Investigation Commission and Maritime NZ had taken control of the situation and so KiwiRail and ferry operator Interislander were acting under the investigator’s instructions.

“There’s a formal investigation underway and we’re not gonna speculate ... we got to talk facts,” Roy added.

Experts are debating when to try and refloat the ferry. Photo / Supplied

Roy said a comprehensive maintenance programme of the ship was carried out two weeks ago. That included replacing the steering system.

“We brought in experts from overseas and that was part of our effort and commitment to improving the maintenance and reliability of our ferries,” Roy said.

Roy said his team is going to “give everything we can to getting that ship off” at high tide tonight.

But getting the freight off the ferry remained a secondary concern at the moment with the first task being to recover the ship.

He said the ferry had been carrying a mix of commercial freight and freight inside trucks.

Interislander and KiwiRail would be working with other customers, however, to allow freight scheduled for the Aratere to be diverted onto other ferries making the Cook Strait crossing in coming days.

Reidy said Interislander’s other ferry the Kaitaki was also in maintenance but that KiwiRail was “working through right now with our customers” how to divert scheduled freight from the grounded Aratere to other ships.

While he wouldn’t talk about the disruption to the country caused by the incident, he said Cook Strait formed a part of State Highway 1 that traversed the entire country and provided a $40 billion connection for the country between the North and South Islands.

Reidy said he would be meeting Transport Minister Simeon Brown at 2pm today.

Last month’s maintenance

The incident has raised questions about the maintenance of the vessels after Roy sent an email to the company’s staff on May 18 saying the steering gear was among parts being repaired, while the ferry was in wet dock.

“There is a lot of outstanding work happening on the Aratere in its wet dock at the moment,” Roy wrote.

He then included an update provided by the company’s chief engineer Ryan Campbell.

“Steering Gear update - Massive project underway- Approximately 7Km of cabling will have been run from the bridge to the steering down aft and control room,” Campbell writes.

Campbell then goes on to write that “deckhead panels” had been removed through the entire length of the vessel, while divers cleaned the hull and propellers with the propulsion system “receiving yearly maintenance and testing”.

“There a multiple other jobs underway and to be fair too many to list,” Campbell concludes.

One person involved in the transport industry said freight operators had subsequently been told that with the Aratere having been in maintenance and apparently fitted with second-hand parts it would be travelling slower for the first couple of weeks once back in service.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Carl Findlay, meanwhile, said if the steering had failed on the Aratere during bad weather, or when the ship was in the Cook Strait, the outcome could have been disastrous.

“The Interislander ferries are at end of life, and there have been repeated incidents, such as the loss of power on the Kaitaki last year.”

He said New Zealand has to have modern, fit for purpose Cook Strait ferries.

“If this incident does not shake the Government out of its complacency about the need for investment in new vessels and infrastructure, what will it take?”

Findlay said the implications of the Aratere being out of action are very serious for the transport network, as it is the only rail capable ferry on the Cook Strait.

In addition, other Interislander ferries are currently out of service or due for dry dock.

The Kaiarahi is currently laid up in Picton undergoing maintenance, and the Kaitaki is due to go to Singapore dry dock in late July for scheduled maintenance.

The Aratere was laid up last month and underwent maintenance including on its steering systems. Gearbox issues had also disrupted its schedule and it was awaiting parts from overseas.