KiwiRail chairman to retire, board to be ‘refreshed’

KiwiRail board chairman David McLean will retire at the end of July. Photo / Bevan Conley.

KiwiRail board chairman David McLean will retire at the end of July. Photo / Bevan Conley.

KiwiRail board chairman David McLean will retire at the end of July.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis announced McLean’s retirement today, saying it was unrelated to the Aratere incident.

KiwiRail’s Interislander Aratere ferry ran aground in Picton Harbour on Friday. It was refloated at about 9.20pm last night.

Willis said McLean advised ministers last Wednesday of his intention to retire early, effective from July 31. His term was due to finish at the end of October.

“We will now conduct a search for his replacement and are considering additional changes to further refresh the KiwiRail board.”

State Owned Enterprises Minister Paul Goldsmith said the Government was focused on ensuring KiwiRail takes every action necessary to maintain the safety and reliability of its ferry operation.

“Earlier this year we appointed a Ministerial Advisory Group to advise us on options for replacing the ferries.

“The group made a series of recommendations to us late last week which are being considered by Ministers before we take proposals to Cabinet.”

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.