A ministerial advisory group (MAG) has reported back to the Government behind closed doors on future options for Interislander.

BusinessDesk infrastructure editor Oliver Lewis told The Front Page it “strongly sounds like” the MAG has recommended the Interislander component of the business shouldn’t necessarily sit with KiwiRail in the future.

“What I’ve heard is that ministers are considering setting up a Schedule 4A company, which is slightly different from a state-owned enterprise, to procure the new vessels and then potentially to also operate them once they arrive in two, three, four years,” Lewis says.

“There are a lot of smoke signals and a lot of vagaries to go through but it sounds like the Government may be moving towards trying to reposition the Interislander and remove it from KiwiRail – and that would be a very major step.”

Lewis explained the Government can sell some of its shares under a Schedule 4A framework but it must retain a majority shareholding in the company.

“It just gives you flexibility if you’re the Government to potentially seek some outside investors as well, which may or may not be a good thing depending on your view of private operators, but potentially it could introduce some commercial discipline into a state-owned company like Interislander, as well as a bit more capital.

“So, not a full-scale privatisation, I don’t think anyone’s talking about that but definitely you could see the ownership mix change over time.”

If the Government were to remove the Interislander business from KiwiRail, it would be seen as a real blow in terms of the state-owned enterprise’s competence, Lewis said.

Lewis said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Government set up a Schedule 4A company to procure the new ferries but he felt removing the Interislander service from KiwiRail was an election issue.

