Emeritus Distinguished Professor Alison Stewart, CNZM, for services to plant science and the arable sector

Emeritus Distinguished Professor Alison Stewart has been made a dame companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to plant science and the arable sector. Photo / File

Catriona Ruth Williams, MNZM, for services to spinal cord injury research and equestrian sport

Catriona Williams has been made a dame companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to spinal cord injury research and equestrian sport. Photo / Lynda Feringa

Knights Companion (KNZM)

Mark Leslie Smith Cooper, KC, for services to the judiciary

Now-retired Justice Mark Cooper has been made a knight companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the judiciary. Photo / Courts of NZ

Brendan Jon Lindsay, MNZM, for services to business and philanthropy

Brendan Lindsay has been made a knight companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to business and philanthropy. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Ewan Francis Smith, CNZM, for services to Cook Islands business and tourism

Ewan Smith has been made a knight companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Cook Islands business and tourism. Photo / LinkedIn

Companions (CNZM)

Catherine Joy Andersen, for services to the music industry

Wayne Robert Boyd, for services to business, philanthropy and sport

Professor George Charles Clifton, for services to structural engineering

Anthony Edwin Falkenstein, ONZM, for services to philanthropy and business education

Steven Leonard Joyce, for services as a Member of Parliament

Steven Joyce has been made a companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit. Photo / Nick Reed

Donald Angus Mackinnon, for services to sports governance

Professor Emeritus Ian George Mayhew, for services to the veterinary profession, especially equine medicine

Dr David Edwin McKee, for services to New Zealand Sign Language and the Deaf community

William Charles Nathan, OBE, ED, for services to Māori

Dr Lesley Kay Rameka, for services to Māori and early childhood education

Ruth Margaret Richardson, for services as a Member of Parliament and to governance

Dr Ai Ling Tan, for services to gynaecology

Dr Mark Greenslade Thomas, for services to people living with HIV/Aids and antibiotic research

Officers (ONZM)

Emeritus Professor George David Baxter, for services to physiotherapy and health

Gillian Lorraine Bohm, for services to health

Associate Professor Philip Michel Jose Brinded, for services to psychiatry

Fergus Graham Brown, for services to the tourism industry

Graham Vincent Brown, for services to the venison industry

David Paul Burton, for services to food writing

Peter Hardy Ballantyne Carty, for services to fly-fishing

Suzanne Noreen Cato, for services to music, television and education

Hohepa Conrad, for services to Māori, particularly kaupapa waka

Peter Michael de Blois, for services to music

Dr Celia Jane Devenish Giddings, for services to women’s health and education

Sophie Frances Monique Devine, for services to cricket

Judith Mary Dobson, for services to the community, broadcasting and historical preservation

Jude Dobson has been made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the community, broadcasting and historical preservation. Photo / Supplied

Professor Bernadette Kathleen Drummond, for services to dentistry and education

Daryl Kelvin Eason, for services to wildlife conservation

Susan Elizabeth Elliott, for services to the arts and governance

Rear Admiral James Leslie Gilmour, (Rtd), for services to the New Zealand Defence Force

Kirk Brian Hardy, for services to drug abuse prevention and education

Dafydd (Dai) Morgan Henwood, for services to the entertainment industry and charitable fundraising

Professor Patria Anne Hume, for services to sports science and injury prevention

Gary Rodney Lane, for services to conservation and philanthropy

Julia May Marshall, for services to children’s literature

Peter David Martin, JP, for services to the community, particularly Pacific and LGBTQ+ communities

Murray Graham Mexted, for services to rugby

David Ross Morgan, for services to aviation

Panchanatham Narayanan, QSM, JP, for services to multicultural communities

Peter Arnold Nation, for services to the agricultural industry and governance

Gillian Christine Naylor, for services to rural communities, particularly women

John Daniel O’Sullivan, for services to business and philanthropy

Dr Fiona Dorothy Pardington, MNZM, for services to photography

Dr Susan Parry, for services to gastroenterology

David Robert Percy, for services to fire safety technologies, business and the community

Eric Clive Power, for services to swimming

Timothy Grant Southee, for services to cricket

Gail Patricia Spence, for services to language education

Distinguished Professor Emeritus Paul Spoonley, for services to sociology

John Bradley Struthers, for services to cycling, the cycling industry and business

Mark William Joseph Vela, for services to mental health care and education

Jennifer Mary Wake, for services to theatre and television

Neil William Walker, JP, for services to primary industries and the community

Sarah Louise Walker, for services to BMX and sports governance

Dr Richard John Wild, for services to animal welfare and the veterinary sector

Portia Louise Woodman-Wickliffe, for services to rugby

Wayne Wright, for services to education and philanthropy

Members (MNZM)

Anae Lupematasila Lima Arthur John Anae, for services to the Samoan community

Ellesse Mote Andrews, for services to cycling

Richard Balcombe-Langridge, for services to business

Catherine Juliet Bell, for services to food education

Dr Santosh Prasad Bhandari, JP, for services to the Nepalese community

Darryl Bishop, for services to mental health

Victor Kenneth Boyd, for services to survivors of abuse in care

Anna Catherine Cottrell, for services to documentary filmmaking and migrant communities

Simon Eric Denny, for services to art

Welmoed (Chris) Duggan, for services to science education

Ronald Bruce Ealam, for services to Search and Rescue

Robert Tuahuru Edwards, for services to the community and governance

Susan Ann Elley, for services to education

Terri Jayne Fairhall (Terri Middleton), for services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Allison Daphne Christina Franklin, for services to people with disabilities

Okesene Uili Galo, for services to the Tokelau community

Rez Gardi, for services to refugees and human rights advocacy

Alan Charles Gilmore, for services to astronomy

Francis Quinn Goldingham, for services to outdoor recreation and seniors

Elizabeth Helen Graham, for services to Māori and education

Patricia Pearl Gregory, for services to the fashion industry

Aaron Mark Halstead, for services to Search and Rescue and the tourism industry

Dr Nina Emilia Hood, for services to education

Lesley Mary Huckins, for services to swimming

Meleua Enda Ikiua, for services to Vagahau Niue language and education

Martin Kaipo, for services to social services and the community

Lalita Vanmali Kasanji, for services to the IT industry and the Indian community

Brian Patrick Kelly, for services to broadcasting

William James Kermode, for services to governance and philanthropy

Pamela Margaret Kilmartin, for services to astronomy

John Junior Kumitau, for services to the Pacific community

Laurinne Marion Laing, for services to sports and people with intellectual disabilities

Ross James Lawrence, for services to the ski industry

Lisa Li, for services to the tourism industry

James Eric Lilley, for services to conservation and the community

Janet Crystal-Lee Lilo, for services to the arts

Pauline-Jean Henrietta Luyten, for services to rugby and the Pacific community

Reverend David Elliott Major, for services to the community and the State

Ngatepaeru Marsters, for services to midwifery and Pacific communities

Lloyd James McCallum, JP, for services to the dairy industry and the environment

Suzanne Michelle McFadden, for services to sports journalism and women

Ian Robert Flockhart McKelvie, for services to local government, governance and as a Member of Parliament

Grant Allan McMillan, ED, for services to education and the community

Victoria Mary Mee, for services to women and business

Eugene Joseph Meredith, for services to American Football

Allan George Mincher, for services to aviation engineering

Margaret Mary Mitchell, for services to the Royal New Zealand Naval Women’s Association

Dr Alishia Rangiwhakawaitau Moeahu, for services to Māori culture

Dr Malcolm George Davis Mulholland, for services to health and Māori

Khoa Truong Nguyen, for services to New Zealand-Vietnam relations and the community

Julia Louisa Pearse, for services to governance and the community

Sunit Prakash, JP, for services to the IT industry and the Indian community

Dr Maxine Mariri Ronald, for services to breast cancer treatment and research

Gary James Herbert Rooney, for services to business and philanthropy

Bruce Winston Ross, for services to cycling

Charles Edward Ross, for services to the community

Morrin Jackson Rout, for services to the arts, particularly literature

Annie Burma Teina Tangata Esita Scoon, for services to softball and the Pacific community

Diana Rosemary Shand, for services to the environment and the community

Simon John Caufield Strombom, DSD, ED, for services to war commemoration and historical preservation

Veronica Ngarutai Kaye Thompson, for services to basketball

Diane Anita Turner, JP, for services to governance, seniors and Māori

Hariata Ann Vercoe, for services to Māori, health, and the community

Louise Annette Wallace, for services to the entertainment industry

Andrew Norman Williamson, for services to agriculture

Marilyn Kay Yeoman, for services to education and the community

Honorary Member

Viliami Teumohenga, for services to education and the Pacific community

King’s Service Order (KSO)

Companions

Dr Christopher Evan Longhurst, for services to survivors of abuse in care

Tyrone Marks, for services to survivors of abuse in care

Phillip Wayne Paikea, for services to the prevention of family violence and the community

Dover Spencer Samuels, for services as a Member of Parliament

Dover Samuels has been made a companion of the King's Service Order. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Peter William Tipene, for services to Māori

King’s Service Medal (KSM)

Heather Jayne Baldwin, for services to the community

Tina May Barrett, JP, for services to the community

Debra Ann Bell, for services to the community

Narendra Bhana, for services to the Indian community

Marius Jean Bron, for services to Search and Rescue and the community

Judith Marion Browne, JP, for services to the community

Julia Mary Castles, for services to language education and migrant communities

John Albert Coleman, for services to the community and sport

Lily Coleman, for services to the community and sport

Ross Melville Coop