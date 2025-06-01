Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

King’s Birthday Honours 2025: The full list - knights, dames and all other recipients

NZ Herald
10 mins to read

Celebrating the Knights and Dames appointed in this year's King's Birthday Honours list. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand Order of Merit

Dames Companion (DNZM)

Ranjna Patel, ONZM, QSM, JP, for services to ethnic communities, health and family violence prevention

Ranjna Patel has been made a dame companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to ethnic communities, health and family violence prevention. Photo / Guy Coombes
Ranjna Patel has been made a dame companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to ethnic communities, health and family violence prevention. Photo / Guy Coombes
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Emeritus Distinguished Professor Alison Stewart, CNZM, for services to plant science and the arable sector

Emeritus Distinguished Professor Alison Stewart has been made a dame companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to plant science and the arable sector. Photo / File
Emeritus Distinguished Professor Alison Stewart has been made a dame companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to plant science and the arable sector. Photo / File

Catriona Ruth Williams, MNZM, for services to spinal cord injury research

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.