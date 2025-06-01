New Zealand Order of Merit
Dames Companion (DNZM)
Ranjna Patel, ONZM, QSM, JP, for services to ethnic communities, health and family violence prevention
Emeritus Distinguished Professor Alison Stewart, CNZM, for services to plant science and the arable sector
Catriona Ruth Williams, MNZM, for services to spinal cord injury research and equestrian sport
Mark Leslie Smith Cooper, KC, for services to the judiciary
Brendan Jon Lindsay, MNZM, for services to business and philanthropy
Ewan Francis Smith, CNZM, for services to Cook Islands business and tourism
Catherine Joy Andersen, for services to the music industry
Wayne Robert Boyd, for services to business, philanthropy and sport
Professor George Charles Clifton, for services to structural engineering
Anthony Edwin Falkenstein, ONZM, for services to philanthropy and business education
Steven Leonard Joyce, for services as a Member of Parliament
Donald Angus Mackinnon, for services to sports governance
Professor Emeritus Ian George Mayhew, for services to the veterinary profession, especially equine medicine
Dr David Edwin McKee, for services to New Zealand Sign Language and the Deaf community
William Charles Nathan, OBE, ED, for services to Māori
Dr Lesley Kay Rameka, for services to Māori and early childhood education
Ruth Margaret Richardson, for services as a Member of Parliament and to governance
Dr Ai Ling Tan, for services to gynaecology
Dr Mark Greenslade Thomas, for services to people living with HIV/Aids and antibiotic research
Emeritus Professor George David Baxter, for services to physiotherapy and health
Gillian Lorraine Bohm, for services to health
Associate Professor Philip Michel Jose Brinded, for services to psychiatry
Fergus Graham Brown, for services to the tourism industry
Graham Vincent Brown, for services to the venison industry
David Paul Burton, for services to food writing
Peter Hardy Ballantyne Carty, for services to fly-fishing
Suzanne Noreen Cato, for services to music, television and education
Hohepa Conrad, for services to Māori, particularly kaupapa waka
Peter Michael de Blois, for services to music
Dr Celia Jane Devenish Giddings, for services to women’s health and education
Sophie Frances Monique Devine, for services to cricket
Judith Mary Dobson, for services to the community, broadcasting and historical preservation
Professor Bernadette Kathleen Drummond, for services to dentistry and education
Daryl Kelvin Eason, for services to wildlife conservation
Susan Elizabeth Elliott, for services to the arts and governance
Rear Admiral James Leslie Gilmour, (Rtd), for services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Kirk Brian Hardy, for services to drug abuse prevention and education
Dafydd (Dai) Morgan Henwood, for services to the entertainment industry and charitable fundraising
Professor Patria Anne Hume, for services to sports science and injury prevention
Gary Rodney Lane, for services to conservation and philanthropy
Julia May Marshall, for services to children’s literature
Peter David Martin, JP, for services to the community, particularly Pacific and LGBTQ+ communities
Murray Graham Mexted, for services to rugby
David Ross Morgan, for services to aviation
Panchanatham Narayanan, QSM, JP, for services to multicultural communities
Peter Arnold Nation, for services to the agricultural industry and governance
Gillian Christine Naylor, for services to rural communities, particularly women
John Daniel O’Sullivan, for services to business and philanthropy
Dr Fiona Dorothy Pardington, MNZM, for services to photography
Dr Susan Parry, for services to gastroenterology
David Robert Percy, for services to fire safety technologies, business and the community
Eric Clive Power, for services to swimming
Timothy Grant Southee, for services to cricket
Gail Patricia Spence, for services to language education
Distinguished Professor Emeritus Paul Spoonley, for services to sociology
John Bradley Struthers, for services to cycling, the cycling industry and business
Mark William Joseph Vela, for services to mental health care and education
Jennifer Mary Wake, for services to theatre and television
Neil William Walker, JP, for services to primary industries and the community
Sarah Louise Walker, for services to BMX and sports governance
Dr Richard John Wild, for services to animal welfare and the veterinary sector
Portia Louise Woodman-Wickliffe, for services to rugby
Wayne Wright, for services to education and philanthropy
Anae Lupematasila Lima Arthur John Anae, for services to the Samoan community
Ellesse Mote Andrews, for services to cycling
Richard Balcombe-Langridge, for services to business
Catherine Juliet Bell, for services to food education
Dr Santosh Prasad Bhandari, JP, for services to the Nepalese community
Darryl Bishop, for services to mental health
Victor Kenneth Boyd, for services to survivors of abuse in care
Anna Catherine Cottrell, for services to documentary filmmaking and migrant communities
Simon Eric Denny, for services to art
Welmoed (Chris) Duggan, for services to science education
Ronald Bruce Ealam, for services to Search and Rescue
Robert Tuahuru Edwards, for services to the community and governance
Susan Ann Elley, for services to education
Terri Jayne Fairhall (Terri Middleton), for services to the New Zealand Police and the community
Allison Daphne Christina Franklin, for services to people with disabilities
Okesene Uili Galo, for services to the Tokelau community
Rez Gardi, for services to refugees and human rights advocacy
Alan Charles Gilmore, for services to astronomy
Francis Quinn Goldingham, for services to outdoor recreation and seniors
Elizabeth Helen Graham, for services to Māori and education
Patricia Pearl Gregory, for services to the fashion industry
Aaron Mark Halstead, for services to Search and Rescue and the tourism industry
Dr Nina Emilia Hood, for services to education
Lesley Mary Huckins, for services to swimming
Meleua Enda Ikiua, for services to Vagahau Niue language and education
Martin Kaipo, for services to social services and the community
Lalita Vanmali Kasanji, for services to the IT industry and the Indian community
Brian Patrick Kelly, for services to broadcasting
William James Kermode, for services to governance and philanthropy
Pamela Margaret Kilmartin, for services to astronomy
John Junior Kumitau, for services to the Pacific community
Laurinne Marion Laing, for services to sports and people with intellectual disabilities
Ross James Lawrence, for services to the ski industry
Lisa Li, for services to the tourism industry
James Eric Lilley, for services to conservation and the community
Janet Crystal-Lee Lilo, for services to the arts
Pauline-Jean Henrietta Luyten, for services to rugby and the Pacific community
Reverend David Elliott Major, for services to the community and the State
Ngatepaeru Marsters, for services to midwifery and Pacific communities
Lloyd James McCallum, JP, for services to the dairy industry and the environment
Suzanne Michelle McFadden, for services to sports journalism and women
Ian Robert Flockhart McKelvie, for services to local government, governance and as a Member of Parliament
Grant Allan McMillan, ED, for services to education and the community
Victoria Mary Mee, for services to women and business
Eugene Joseph Meredith, for services to American Football
Allan George Mincher, for services to aviation engineering
Margaret Mary Mitchell, for services to the Royal New Zealand Naval Women’s Association
Dr Alishia Rangiwhakawaitau Moeahu, for services to Māori culture
Dr Malcolm George Davis Mulholland, for services to health and Māori
Khoa Truong Nguyen, for services to New Zealand-Vietnam relations and the community
Julia Louisa Pearse, for services to governance and the community
Sunit Prakash, JP, for services to the IT industry and the Indian community
Dr Maxine Mariri Ronald, for services to breast cancer treatment and research
Gary James Herbert Rooney, for services to business and philanthropy
Bruce Winston Ross, for services to cycling
Charles Edward Ross, for services to the community
Morrin Jackson Rout, for services to the arts, particularly literature
Annie Burma Teina Tangata Esita Scoon, for services to softball and the Pacific community
Diana Rosemary Shand, for services to the environment and the community
Simon John Caufield Strombom, DSD, ED, for services to war commemoration and historical preservation
Veronica Ngarutai Kaye Thompson, for services to basketball
Diane Anita Turner, JP, for services to governance, seniors and Māori
Hariata Ann Vercoe, for services to Māori, health, and the community
Louise Annette Wallace, for services to the entertainment industry
Andrew Norman Williamson, for services to agriculture
Marilyn Kay Yeoman, for services to education and the community
Viliami Teumohenga, for services to education and the Pacific community
Dr Christopher Evan Longhurst, for services to survivors of abuse in care
Tyrone Marks, for services to survivors of abuse in care
Phillip Wayne Paikea, for services to the prevention of family violence and the community
Dover Spencer Samuels, for services as a Member of Parliament
Peter William Tipene, for services to Māori
Heather Jayne Baldwin, for services to the community
Tina May Barrett, JP, for services to the community
Debra Ann Bell, for services to the community
Narendra Bhana, for services to the Indian community
Marius Jean Bron, for services to Search and Rescue and the community
Judith Marion Browne, JP, for services to the community
Julia Mary Castles, for services to language education and migrant communities
John Albert Coleman, for services to the community and sport
Lily Coleman, for services to the community and sport
Ross Melville Coop