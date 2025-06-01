Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

King’s Birthday Honours 2025: Six new dames and knights among almost 190 recognised nationally

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Celebrating the Knights and Dames appointed in this year's King's Birthday Honours list. Video / NZ Herald

She’s a dame in name but the accolades are for everyone striving to support research into a cure for the injury that changed the course of her life two decades ago, says one of the country’s six new dames and knights.

“I feel very fortunate that someone

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand