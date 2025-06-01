Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Retail

King’s Birthday Honours 2025: Brendan Lindsay knighted for business and philanthropy contributions

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Celebrating the Knights and Dames appointed in this year's King's Birthday Honours list. Video / NZ Herald

The founder of plastics storage container business Sistema Plastics Brendan Lindsay has been appointed a knight companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours.

Lindsay received the honour for his services to business and philanthropy, noting his work at Sistema and his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.