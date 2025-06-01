“Whoever nominated me, whoever approved it, thanks forever and thanks to everybody that said yes. I mean it’s just to say thanks very much to my country for recognising me as an individual and Jo and I as a couple,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay confirmed wife Jo knew about the exciting news, but said he hadn’t told his kids before it was released.

“We’re going to lunch on Monday and it’s a family lunch, which we organised a while ago, and they think it’s to celebrate a couple of birthdays. I quite like the fact that they don’t know.”

“When we first got it, I thought maybe I should just quietly say something, but I thought no, they’ve asked you not to. Let’s just keep it quiet for now.”

Lindsay founded Sistema Plastics in 1982, growing the business into a recognised leading global food storage brand, producing sustainable and recyclable storage products stamped “Made in New Zealand”, eventually exporting them to 55 countries.

In 2016, Lindsay made the decision to sell the business for $660 million to American firm Newell, the buyer committing in writing to keep production in New Zealand for 20 years.

At the time, Lindsay said he was worried about receiving negative backlash from those he knew, although to his surprise that wasn’t the case.

Sistema founder Brendan Lindsay sold his plastics business he founded in 1982 for $660 million in 2016. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“I went to the gym at Les Mills a few days later with my normal personal trainer that I was using at the time, and nobody had said anything about the sale of the business. I said after my training session, I’m surprised no one mentioned about Sistema.”

“He said they did, everybody talked about it. They had a meeting in the gym and said don’t say anything, nothing’s changed. We don’t want to make a big deal about this. And I thought that was really, really good.”

Lindsay said he especially wanted to acknowledge all of those who had helped him reach this achievement, be it his family, his friends, or those who had worked for him over the decades.

Throughout his time in charge of Sistema, Lindsay contributed to a number of philanthropic initiatives, eventually creating the Lindsay Foundation.

The Lindsay Foundation supports many New Zealand charities, focusing on family, education, disabilities and animal welfare. The charitable organisations assisted include Pet Refuge, Starship National Air Ambulance Service, New Zealand Riding for the Disabled and Assistance Dogs New Zealand Trust.

Lindsay came from humble beginnings, growing up in a household without much money, and said his father used to tell him he would end up on a park bench with a newspaper over him.

Lindsay said his younger self would be thinking what are the chances of receiving his honour.

“At that age you’re a million to one. Because I’ve known about it for quite a few weeks I’ve thought about it quite a bit, and it’s quite surreal in lots of ways.”

“I’m entering into a group of notable and honourable New Zealanders that have had achieved the award before me and, you know, it feels pretty special.”

Kings of business

This year’s King’s Birthday Honours have recognised several other prominent business people including:

Wayne Boyd reflects on decades of corporate leadership in NZ. (Photo / NZME)

Company director Wayne Boyd is to be made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to business, philanthropy and sport. Boyd practised as a lawyer for 18 years. He then spent five years working in merchant banking before establishing himself as a specialist business adviser and company director, chairing major companies such as Telecom, Auckland International Airport and Meridian. Read more at BusinessDesk.

Tony Falkenstein. (Image: Supplied)

Entrepreneur and Just Life founder Tony Falkenstein (ONZM) has been made a companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to business education and philanthropy. A staunch advocate of teaching business skills and entrepreneurship in secondary school, he was behind the establishment of a business school at Onehunga High in Auckland. He is also the founder of the Entrepreneurs Organisation NZ, a network of potential business “stars”.

Wairakei Golf Course and Sanctuary owner Gary Lane and Kiwi ranger Renee Potae pictured with a kiwi chick. Photo / Supplied

Businessman Gary Lane has been made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to conservation and philanthropy. Lane has invested millions of dollars into the Wairakei Golf Course near Taupō, transforming it into a unique blend of world-class golf and an ecological sanctuary, home to wildlife including Kiwi, Takahe and fallow deer.

Former New Zealand National Fieldays Society chief executive Peter Nation. Photo / Stephen Barker

Peter Nation has been made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the agricultural industry and governance. Nation had a 30-year involvement with the Fieldays agricultural event at Mystery Creek and was CEO of the New Zealand National Fieldays Society from 2016 until last year. He is credited with modernising the society and strengthening its governance while overseeing the operations of the 114ha events centre.

Tauranga entrepreneur Wayne Wright. Photo / File

Tauranga entrepreneur Wayne Wright has been made made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to education and philanthropy. Wright and his wife Chole built the early learning childcare organisation BestStart, now a charitable trust. Most recently, he is known for investing in The Platform, an online radio station founded by Sean Plunkett.

Women’s Empowerment Principles WEPs chairperson Vicky Mee. Photo / Supplied

Vicky Mee has been made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to women and business. As chairperson of Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), Mee has played a prominent role in promoting gender equality in the workplace. She is a member of the Pay Equity Coalition Auckland and has worked as a financial mentor for those in financial distress.

Gary Rooney has been made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to business and philanthropy. The Waimate businessman is the owner of Rooney Group, which operates various rural businesses covering irrigation schemes, dairy conversions, and earthmoving.

Richard Balcombe-Langridge has been made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to business. He remains a shareholder in Metropolitan Rentals, an Auckland-based vehicle rental company; however, his main interests are in commercial and residential property.

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.