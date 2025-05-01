Abuse in Care: 52 Lake Alice survivors opt for rapid payment

- A Royal Commission of Inquiry report, released in July last year, says “unimaginable” and widespread abuse in care between 1950 and 2019 amounted to a “national disgrace”.
- The Government says that as of April 24, 120 former Lake Alice patients have so far been deemed eligible for recompense.
- Redress options include a rapid $150,000 payment or an individualised assessment.
The Government has paid out just over $6 million under its fast-track payments scheme to survivors who were tortured in their youth at Lake Alice. The rapid payment is $150,000.
And 22 people, as of April 24, have instead opted for an individual assessment of their experience by an independent arbiter who will determine their payment amount.
In the 1970s and 80s, hundreds of children and young people were sent to the psychiatric institution, in the Manawatū, where many were tortured with electric shocks and painful injections of paraldehyde.
Lead Co-ordination Minister Erica Stanford said these weren’t administered for any medical reason – “instead were used for punishment and emotional control through terror.”