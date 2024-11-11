“I think there should have been some s*** in place way before now.”

Abuse survivor Paora Moyle will be in Parliament to hear the Government's apology for the state's abuse of thousands while in its care.

She believed today’s apology was somewhat undermined by the lack of a redress scheme to back it up.

Te Ohaaki A Hine/National Network Ending Sexual Violence Together spokeswoman Jo Bader echoed Moyle’s criticism, saying redress was a top priority that “should have happened yesterday”.

“That’s not something that should be put off till 2025,” Bader said.

“While it’s progress that they are actually taking steps, they ought to have been taken a really long time ago.”

Luxon denied suggestions that cost was the determining factor behind the compensation scheme timeline, instead citing its complexity and the principles on which a scheme would be based as the current considerations.

Erica Stanford, the lead minister co-ordinating the Government’s response to the inquiry, said many recommendations were being addressed but the redress scheme was an “extraordinarily complex piece of work”.

Luxon and Stanford yesterday spoke together on the Government’s plans to progress several law changes inspired by some of the inquiry’s recommendations.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and inquiry response minister Erica Stanford will be central figures during Tuesday's proceedings. Photo / Mark Mitchell

They included outlawing the strip-searching of children and strengthening regulations to prevent people with overseas convictions related to serious harm from working with children.

Luxon said the individuals who were abused in care should have been safe in institutions, but were in some cases tortured.

He expressed his “tremendous gratitude” to the survivors who have shared their stories as part of the Royal Commission of Inquiry.

It was “unacceptable” that scenarios such as strip searching of children were still permitted in New Zealand, he said.

Stanford acknowledged the issue of children being strip-searched had been on the Government’s “radar” for some months. Claiming the changes were “quite technical”, Stanford cited official advice that said it would have a limited impact on the workforce but she maintained it was worth progressing.

She said the stories of the survivors would be forever etched on the pages of New Zealand’s history.

Moyle again criticised the Government for not acting soon enough, saying ministers should have outlawed strip-searching years ago as she and others called for it.

Moyle would be one of the few survivors in Parliament today for the proceedings, which would begin with several public sector leaders – including those from police, social development, health and Oranga Tamariki –making apologies for their agencies’ role in facilitating the abuse.

Asked how she was feeling ahead of the apology, Moyle said, “What will be will be,” and noted how nothing would change unless the Government “put [its] money where [its] mouth is”.

