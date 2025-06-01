Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Kings Birthday Honours 2025: Waikato home to at least 13 recipients

Danielle Zollickhofer
By
Multimedia journalist, Waikato Herald·Waikato Herald·
9 mins to read

The Kings Birthday Honours list 2025 is out. Photo / Max Mumby, Getty Images

The Kings Birthday Honours list 2025 is out. Photo / Max Mumby, Getty Images

Waikato community stalwarts have gained royal attention; at least 15 people with connections to the region have been recognised in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours.

Overall, 188 Kiwis have been recognised, the majority located in the Auckland and Canterbury areas.

The highest honour awarded to a Waikato local is the .

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News