Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Peter Carty, Tūrangi, for services to fly-fishing.

Peter Carty has been named an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the King's Birthday Honours 2025.

Carty is considered a master fly-tier, the fly-fishing art of tying feathers to imitate small organisms to catch trout and salmon. His feather patterns are used in New Zealand, the United States, Australia, Europe and Asia, and he has been named among the top five fly-tiers worldwide. He helped establish New Zealand as a popular international fly-fishing destination. Carty has been involved with Casting for Recovery, which helps women recovering from breast cancer by teaching them the rudiments of fly-casting and fly fishing, for which he ties all the flies for participants.

Murray Mexted, Mount Maunganui, for services to rugby.

Former All Black Murray Mexted in 2020. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Mexted was selected to play for the All Blacks between 1979 and 1985, and was recognised as a world-class player known for his athleticism, skill and leadership. He played 73 matches for the All Blacks, six as captain, and toured England, Scotland, Australia, Fiji, Wales, France, Romania, the United States, Canada and South Africa. In 2001, he founded The International Rugby Academy of New Zealand to provide aspiring players and coaches with the tools, guidance and mentorship needed to reach their full potential in rugby and in life. He helped more than 100 graduates achieve international status.

Sarah Walker, Cambridge (formerly Kawerau), for services to BMX and sports governance.

Sarah Walker.

Walker is a twelve-time BMX World Championship medallist, including winning gold medals in 2007 and 2009, and currently represents New Zealand as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). She competed at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, placing fourth, and London 2012 where she won silver, becoming New Zealand’s first BMX racing Olympic medallist. She was appointed to the IOC Athletes’ Commission in 2016, and elected as the second vice-chair in 2022. She has promoted sports in schools, mentored many young BMX competitors, organised community outreach programs, and worked with policymakers to secure funding and resources for sports facilities, programmes, and events.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahu), Mount Maunganui, for services to rugby.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Woodman-Wickliffe is the top try scorer in women’s sevens history. She was a professional netballer and joined the first Black Ferns Sevens team to play in the World Series in 2012. She helped secure a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics and gold medals at the 2020 and 2024 Olympics. She helped the Black Ferns to Rugby World Cup victories in 2017 and 2022. Woodman-Wickliffe is considered one of the greatest women’s rugby players ever, having been recognised as the World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year, World Rugby Women’s Player of the Year and World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Decade. She has broken several records, including the first woman to score 200 and later 250 tries in the Sevens Series.

Wayne Wright, Ōmokoroa, for services to education and philanthropy.

Wayne Wright. Photo / Brydie Thompson

Wright is an entrepreneur who began his first business as a lawn mowing contractor, and later moved into kiwifruit orcharding, retaining wall construction and telecommunications. He co-established BestStart Educare, originally known as Kidicorp, with his late wife Chloe in Tauranga in 1996. It is now New Zealand’s largest early childhood education provider. He has invested more than $60 million in the early childhood education sector, and in 2014 established the Wright Family Foundation, which has distributed charitable funds of $50m to support education, arts and social programmes for more than 10 years.

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Chris Duggan, Ātiamuri (formerly Tauranga), for services to science education.

Chris Duggan.

Duggan spent 15 years as a biochemist and science teacher. She was concerned by the lack of science education at the primary level and, in 2014, founded the House of Science in Tauranga. The not-for-profit makes science education accessible, engaging and effective for primary school students. It has provided more than 200,000 students with science kits delivered to hundreds of schools across New Zealand. Duggan‘s accolades include the Tauranga Girls’ College staff innovation award in 2009, supreme winner of the Trustpower Tauranga Community Awards for outstanding community impact in 2015, and the 2022 Wintec Science Teacher/Educator Award.

Robert Edwards, Ōpōtiki, for services to the community and governance.

Edwards joined the Whakatōhea Māori Trust Board in 2004 and became its chairman in 2006. He helped develop the Whakatōhea Fisheries Trust with the Ministry for Primary Industries and is its director. His work with the local mayor, iwi and researchers on mussel farming in Ōpōtiki led to the establishment of Whakatōhea Mussels Ōpōtiki Limited in 2014. The Ōpōtiki harbour was developed to allow the first boats to enter the harbour in 2024. His other roles include director of Mataraupo Housing, kaumatua of Te Tāwharau Establishment Committee, Ngāti Rua Marae committee member, Ōpōtiki Rugby Club member and Whakatōhea Farms committee member.

Brian Kelly, Tauranga, for services to broadcasting.

Brian Kelly. Photo / Alex Cairns

NZME’s own Kelly, host of Gold AM’s Country Sport Breakfast, has worked in the broadcasting industry for 55 years. He began his career in programming before becoming a sports journalist and broadcaster. He is the voice of motorsport in New Zealand, covering all major racing events in New Zealand since 1975 including the International Rally, the V8 Supercars, the New Zealand Summer Series, and the Otago Rally. He is a leading master of ceremonies and has won many broadcasting industry awards nationally and internationally. He has been a board member and trustee of the Western Bay of Plenty Life Education Trust since its founding in 1992 and is a past president of the Motorsport New Zealand Journalist Association. Kelly volunteers as a tutor and mentor for the New Zealand School of Broadcasting.

Diane Turner, Whakatāne, for services to governance, seniors and Māori.

Diane Turner.

Turner is a former chief executive of Whakatāne District Council and the director of the Office for Seniors. She was deputy chief executive of the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority, then worked at Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, and was an integral part of earthquake recovery strategies within both organisations. She oversaw the establishment of the first South Island Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu and has represented New Zealand as a World Health Organisation technical advisor on ageing and age-friendly initiatives.

Hariata Vercoe (Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Kea/Ngāti Tuara, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Manawa, Ngāti Makino, Te Rarawa), Rotorua, for services to Māori, health, and the community.

Hariata Vercoe. Photo / Supplied

Vercoe has provided leadership and service in healthcare and her community for more than 40 years. She is the chief executive of Korowai Aroha Health Centre and has established successful health and social service programmes including Tāne Takitu Ake for Māori men, respiratory and diabetes services, and hāpū mama and community Māori nursing services. She has also served in roles for Rotorua Community Hospice, Nursing Council of New Zealand, Pounamunui Marae Committee, and Te Rōpū o Te Ora – Women’s Health League.

King’s Service Medal:

Tina Barrett (Te Arawa, Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao, Ngāti Rangiwewehi), Rotorua, for services to the community.

Tina Barrett.

Barrett joined the Rotorua branch of Ngā Wāhine Toko i Te Ora (Māori Women’s Welfare League) in 1999 and later served as the branch’s secretary and treasurer. She was a regional vice president and is a life member. She became a Ministerial Justice of the Peace in 2014 and joined the Rotorua and Districts Justice of the Peace Association Council in 2016. She was approved as a Judicial JP in 2017 and has been the Rotorua and Districts Association Registrar since 2018. Barrett has been a part of the St Faith’s Anglican Church community for more than 30 years, serving in many capacities.

Debra (Deb) Bell, Rotorua, for services to the community.

Debra Bell.

Bell was the founder and regional co-ordinator of Rotorua Special Olympics and, with Magic Moments, helped provide Christmas gifts to 55 families. She has held leadership offices with Rotary Rotorua Sunrise and within Rotary District 9930, was a regional co-ordinator for the Young Enterprise Scheme, and has been involved in the Rotorua Youth Centre and the annual Rotorua Careers Expo. She initiated the international youth mentoring programme Big Brothers, Big Sisters in Rotorua. Bell worked with local restaurant owners to create the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat Supper Club, which has amassed $1.7 million over 15 years.

Ross Cooper, Waihī, for services to rugby.

Cooper played for Wairarapa-Bush, Centurions, and the Thames Valley Rugby Union, serving as captain, team manager and selector coach between 1984 and 2007. He won two national titles with Thames Valley in 1988 and 1990. He has been a senior coach for Counties Manukau, the Chiefs Super Rugby Team, and a selector for various New Zealand teams. He was an All Blacks selector and assistant coach from 1994 to 1998 and New Zealand Rugby resource coach from 1995 to 2004. He is president and a life member of the Thames Valley Rugby Union management board and was the Hilary Commission’s Coaching Council chairman for three years. Cooper reported for the Grassroots and Mainfreight Rugby television programmes for 20 years.

Gavin Dennis, Matatā, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

Gavin Dennis.

Dennis is the chief fire officer of the Matatā Volunteer Fire Brigade and a Whakatāne District councillor. He was involved in the response to Matatā’s major flood events in 2005. He instigated the Matatā brigade’s cadet programme in 2014, leading many to become brigade members. He was a member of the Rangitaiki Community Board and helped oversee Edgecumbe’s recovery efforts after the 2017 flood. He has served on the Boards of Trustees of Matatā Public School and Trident High School, chaired the Matatā Residents Association and the Matatā Community Resource Centre.

Fred Milligan, Tauranga, for services to the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association.

Fred Milligan. Photo / George Novak

Milligan has been involved with the RSA since the mid-1970s and served as Featherston RSA’s secretary and president. He joined the Tauranga RSA in 1988 and was appointed to its executive committee in 2009. When the RSA relocated, he oversaw construction of a new memorial cenotaph. He has served as vice-president and president, and was awarded life membership in 2024. He was an active member of the Featherston Branch of St John from the mid-1970s and of Lions International for 30 years.

Alison Perrin, Rotorua, for services to the community and music.

Alison Perrin. Photo / Laura Smith

Perrin has been involved with several community groups, most notably the Rotorua Citizens’ Advice Bureau, where she has volunteered for more than 40 years and was the paid co-oordinator between 1991 and 2002. Organisations and programmes she has been involved with over the years include: Rotorua Trust, the Community Organisation Grant Scheme, Geyser Community Foundation, Civic Arts Trust, Creative New Zealand, Institute of Registered Music Teachers’ Association, Rotorua’s Trinity College music exams, New Zealand Aria Trust, Big Brothers, Big Sisters and Rotorua Hospice. She has been a Justice of the Peace since 1997 and received an Outstanding Women’s Achievement Award from Rotorua Zonta Club in 2011.

Rosemary Sloman, Whakatāne, for services to the community.

Sloman has volunteered with the American Field Service since 1984. She chaired the Kawerau South School board and was a key driver of the Kawerau Rotary Youth Trust. She began volunteering with Hospice Eastern Bay of Plenty in 1998, developing fundraising events including Sunshine and a Plate, Frocks on Bikes, Fashion and High Tea Events, Garden and Art Rambles and The Blokes Shed Tour. She is a wedding celebrant and has held roles with Eastern Bay Region Justices of the Peace, Look Good Feel Better, Eastern Bay Community Foundation and Virtual Eastern Bay Villages, and the COGS Area Grants Committee.