Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

King’s Birthday Honours 2025: The Bay of Plenty’s honourees

Rotorua Daily Post
11 mins to read

Celebrating the Knights and Dames appointed in this year's King's Birthday Honours list. Video / NZ Herald

An Olympian, a former All Black, a philanthropist and a master fly-tier are among the ranks of community heroes from across the Bay of Plenty and surrounding areas who have been recognised in this year’s King’s Birthday honours. Today, and in the coming days, we will publish further stories from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post