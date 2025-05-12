Advertisement
Boeing partners with House of Science to boost NZ primary education

John Weekes
A Boeing production assembly line at the Boeing factory in Everett, Seattle. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Aviation giant Boeing has teamed up with a New Zealand science education charity to equip the next generation of pilots and aircraft engineers.

House of Science said the partnership launched today aimed to boost science education in New Zealand primary schools.

Former teacher Chris Duggan set up House of Science 12 years ago, hoping to address under-resourced science education in New Zealand.

The partnership with Boeing was unveiled today at Manchester Street School in Feilding, not far from the Air Force (RNZAF) base at Ohakea.

“This important initiative is part of our decade-long commitment to supporting the NZ community, with our presence spanning both commercial and defence customers,” said Boeing’s Maria Fernandez.

“We’re pleased to partner for the first time with House of Science NZ to help grow science education to inspire the next generation of aviators, engineers and innovators.”

Duggan said Boeing’s support would provide bilingual resource kits designed to cover the science curriculum with interactive, hands-on experiments.

Boeing’s investment, though not immediately disclosed in value, would benefit about 6500 students and teachers in Manawatū and Whanganui, House of Science said.

Duggan said the partnership would also help with professional development for teachers.

The investment should help House of Science deliver more science resource kits into local schools, Duggan said.

Ohakea is home to the RNZAF No 5 Squadron, with four Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft.

The Air Force also uses Boeing 757-2K2 twinjet aircraft for passenger and freight roles, based at Whenuapai.

