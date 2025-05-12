A Boeing production assembly line at the Boeing factory in Everett, Seattle. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A Boeing production assembly line at the Boeing factory in Everett, Seattle. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Aviation giant Boeing has teamed up with a New Zealand science education charity to equip the next generation of pilots and aircraft engineers.

House of Science said the partnership launched today aimed to boost science education in New Zealand primary schools.

Former teacher Chris Duggan set up House of Science 12 years ago, hoping to address under-resourced science education in New Zealand.

The partnership with Boeing was unveiled today at Manchester Street School in Feilding, not far from the Air Force (RNZAF) base at Ohakea.

“This important initiative is part of our decade-long commitment to supporting the NZ community, with our presence spanning both commercial and defence customers,” said Boeing’s Maria Fernandez.