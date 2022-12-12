PM Jacinda Ardern holds the last post-Cabinet press conference of 2022. Video / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will soon front a press conference following a meeting Cabinet where an immigration announcement is expected.

It is understood the announcement relates to skilled labour and filling specific worker shortages.

Immigration Minister Michael Wood will be joining Ardern for the announcement and press conference from 4pm at the Beehive in Wellington.

Ardern is also likely to face questions after a scathing report by the Ombudsman into the Government’s managed isolation and quarantine system.

After receiving and investigating hundreds of complaints, Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier released his findings today, saying the impact of the allocation system on people was too severe.

“A fundamental human right was being limited and people’s lives were being significantly impacted.”

While ministers were responsible for the final decisions, he said the Ministry of Business, innovation and Employment was responsible for planning and operation and had failed to give appropriate advice.

He said those officials acted “unreasonably” and failed to take into account the “very real impact” the managed isolation allocation system had on people’s lives.

He said while he did not have powers to recommend Government ministers apologise, he would follow up with complainants to see if a “personal apology” from MBIE would be appropriate.

Today was the second-to-last meeting for the year of Cabinet, which consists of the Government’s senior ministers.

Ardern is also likely to face questions around the by-election result in Hamilton West over the weekend, where National’s Tama Potaka resoundingly won back the seat previously held by Labour.

In the news today are also the latest migration statistics, that showed for the fourth month in a row, more people moved to New Zealand than emigrated.

Ardern is also likely to be asked about the latest measures taken against Iran over its violent crackdown over months of protests.

This morning the Government announced it had imposed travel bans on 22 Iranian security officials and the regime’s morality police in response to the death of Mahsa Amini and Iran’s violent response to the protests over it.

Ardern said the step targeted those connected to the death of Amini and the violent response to those protesting in Iran since then. She said New Zealand also stood with other countries calling for an investigation by an independent outside body, and calling for Iranian authorities to de-escalate their response and commute all death sentences.

The move follows widespread demonstrations in Iran and around the world over the death of 22-year-old Amini, a woman held by the country’s morality police for allegedly violating its strictly enforced dress code. Her death also sparked sharp condemnation from the United States, the European Union, and the United Nations.











