Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

King’s Birthday Honours 2025: Comedian Dai Henwood on ONZM happiness after ‘heavy month’

Kim Knight
By
Senior journalist - Premium lifestyle·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Celebrating the Knights and Dames appointed in this year's King's Birthday Honours list. Video / NZ Herald

Dai Henwood apologises in advance for woozy replies to congratulatory messages.

All going well, tomorrow he will be in surgery.

The comedian with stage-four cancer has today been named an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for services to the entertainment industry and charitable fundraising.

He’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment