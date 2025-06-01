Marshall worked with the Department of Corrections and the Ministry of Social Development for two decades before shifting to the community sector.

“The journey to my role with Tauawhi, started from the aftermath of losing five whānau in our community in tragic circumstances relating to family violence in 2006, one of whom was my work colleague and friend.”

He co-founded the Tairāwhiti Men Against Violence group in 2006, a response aimed at eliminating male violence towards partners and families.

Tauawhi Men’s Centre was opened as a resource centre for men to access counselling, non-violence programmes and social support.

“We got the opportunity to open Tauawhi in 2010, through support from the then Family Works Manager Leslynne Jackson, who was offered the space we still occupy in Peel Street.”

Tim Marshall KSM said his goal was to "do ourselves out of a job" by creating a community of caring men. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Marshall led and supported more than 20 national “Call to Men” hui to address family violence, supported the establishment of emergency accommodation for men with unsafe behaviour, and advocated for Te Hokai Male Survivors Tairāwhiti.

“Our vision to ‘Create a Community of Caring Men’ still remains, as I believe that if we had a community of men who cared about themselves and those close around them, we wouldn’t need the types of services we deliver.

“That is the goal going forward – to do ourselves out of a job.”

Marshall feels Tauawhi has been successful in influencing lasting change for many of the men that they have supported, in addition to creating a positive and consistent community presence.

“It’s also nice to know that we have provided employment and a positive working environment for a team of awesome people over the years.”

In terms of waka ama, Marshall initially started as a “waka ama dad”, supporting his daughters, eventually leading to joining a club, managing and regional and national committees, before he was appointed to the inaugural Waka Ama NZ Board in 2011.

He served as deputy chair for the next eight years.

Waka ama administration has been part of Tim Marshall's life. Here he is with partner Whetumarama at a national sprint championships.

“Alongside that, I have volunteered at the national sprint champs, which, like the sport itself, is an awesome, positive and inspiring event to be part of alongside a wider volunteer whānau.”

Tim Marshall has been involved in a wide range of sports locally as a competitor: waka ama, cycling, harriers and triathlon. Photo / Gisborne Herald

“In many of the things I’ve been involved in there have been people along the way who have supported me personally and professionally.

“I’m eternally grateful for that.

“A special thanks to my partner Whetumarama and our children and mokopuna, who continue to inspire me to contribute to a safe and healthy Tairāwhiti.”

Marshall chairs the SafeMan SafeFamily organisation and is a White Ribbon Ambassador.

He has been on the committee at the Gisborne Harriers Club and Gisborne Volunteer Association.

Marshall is a current member of the advisory group for “Mates of Tairāwhiti” and a trustee of the Matapuna Training Centre.