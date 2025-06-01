Marshall worked with the Department of Corrections and the Ministry of Social Development for two decades before shifting to the community sector.
“The journey to my role with Tauawhi, started from the aftermath of losing five whānau in our community in tragic circumstances relating to family violence in 2006, one of whom was my work colleague and friend.”
He co-founded the Tairāwhiti Men Against Violence group in 2006, a response aimed at eliminating male violence towards partners and families.
Tauawhi Men’s Centre was opened as a resource centre for men to access counselling, non-violence programmes and social support.
“We got the opportunity to open Tauawhi in 2010, through support from the then Family Works Manager Leslynne Jackson, who was offered the space we still occupy in Peel Street.”
Marshall led and supported more than 20 national “Call to Men” hui to address family violence, supported the establishment of emergency accommodation for men with unsafe behaviour, and advocated for Te Hokai Male Survivors Tairāwhiti.
“Our vision to ‘Create a Community of Caring Men’ still remains, as I believe that if we had a community of men who cared about themselves and those close around them, we wouldn’t need the types of services we deliver.
“That is the goal going forward – to do ourselves out of a job.”
Marshall feels Tauawhi has been successful in influencing lasting change for many of the men that they have supported, in addition to creating a positive and consistent community presence.
“It’s also nice to know that we have provided employment and a positive working environment for a team of awesome people over the years.”
In terms of waka ama, Marshall initially started as a “waka ama dad”, supporting his daughters, eventually leading to joining a club, managing and regional and national committees, before he was appointed to the inaugural Waka Ama NZ Board in 2011.
He served as deputy chair for the next eight years.
“Alongside that, I have volunteered at the national sprint champs, which, like the sport itself, is an awesome, positive and inspiring event to be part of alongside a wider volunteer whānau.”
“In many of the things I’ve been involved in there have been people along the way who have supported me personally and professionally.