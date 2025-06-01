Advertisement
King’s Birthday Honours 2025: Olympian Sarah Walker honoured for BMX and sports governance

Kaitlyn Morrell
By
Multimedia journalist ·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

Celebrating the Knights and Dames appointed in this year's King's Birthday Honours list. Video / NZ Herald
  • Sarah Walker has been made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to BMX and sports governance.
  • Walker is a 12-time BMX world championship medallist and New Zealand’s first Olympic BMX medallist.
  • She has promoted sports in schools, organised community outreach, and contributed to Rotorua’s BMX track development.

Sarah Walker has been made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to BMX and sports governance.

Born in Whakatane and growing up in Kawerau, Walker said Rotorua will “always” be her home club.

She started racing at the age of 10, in

