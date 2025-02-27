Rotorua is being “celebrated on the world stage” after its UCI BMX Racing World Cup was named best event of the 2024 cup series by Union Cycliste Internationale.
The accolade comes as Rotorua prepares to host more international cycling events, with a UCI Pump Track World Championships qualifier on Saturday and five-day mountain biking festival Crankworx Rotorua starting on Wednesday.
Tourism and economic development agency Rotorua NZ says major cycling events mean millions of dollars to Rotorua’s economy and the city’s recognition as a top host will help it attract more.
A representative for BMX from Switzerland-headquartered UCI presented BMX Racing World Cup event organiser Janette Douglas with the event award in Cambridge last week.
More than 200 riders and 100 support staff from 27 countries, plus 3000 spectators, attended the sold-out race days on February 10 and 11. Rotorua NZ estimated the city had about 41,600 visitors that weekend.
The event was a collaboration led by Cycling New Zealand, BMX New Zealand and the Rotorua BMX Club, with support from Rotorua Trust, the Rotorua Lakes Council, One Foundation, Velosolutions NZ, Red Stag Timber, UCI BMX Racing, Thermal Explorer, NZ Major Events and newzealand.com.
Other events in the 2024 cup season were held in Brisbane, Australia and Oklahoma in the United States.
A vision fulfilled
The event was also the culmination of a vision and years of work by the Rotorua BMX Club, which opened Te Papa o Te Kauri BMX track in 2019.
Douglas said former club president Aimee McGregor and track manager Rupert Hastings had the vision to host a BMX World Cup “10 years ago” and set about planning a world-class track facility.
“If you’re excited about seeing what this event has achieved, then get down to the club, because you ride the same track that the champions do.”
She said some of the competitors went on to win gold at the Paris Olympics.
“We are very proud of how Rotorua and New Zealand were showcased to the world.”
Rotorua NZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said the UCI award was an incredible achievement.
“It puts us firmly on the map alongside the best event hosts in the world and strengthens our ability to attract future international events, benefiting not just our cycling community but our local economy and businesses.
“We know that large events such as this contribute millions of dollars to the local economy, both directly and indirectly.”
The road to the Velosolutions UCI Pump Track World Championships in Switzerland in September will start in Rotorua on Saturday, a media release said.
It has been a passion project for local Craig Pattle. The former world-class downhiller still rides and works building pump tracks with Velosolutions.
He and the team built the Te Papa o te Kauri BMX track with Nigel Robinson. The track at Waipa Mountain Bike trailhead followed in 2024 after a years-long community fundraising drive, and it will host this weekend’s round-one qualifying event.
Pattle said having it stage an international meet was a “dream come true”.
“As well as the pros, there’s age group racing so locals can meet their heroes and have a crack, too.”
It added to Rotorua’s history as a world-class venue, the statement said.