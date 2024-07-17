The Aratere successfully returned to service on Monday afternoon in the wake of its grounding in Picton. It’s moving to freight-only sailings before returning to a full schedule with normal passenger numbers on July 28.
KiwiRail chief people and communication officer Andrew Norton confirmed Roy’s job title changed to Interislander executive general manager in May this year.
“His formal addition to the executive of KiwiRail recognises the importance of the role of the Interislander in the organisation.”
KiwiRail’s website has been updated to reflect the change. It said Roy was responsible for the operational leadership of the Interislander ferries, including marine engineering, shipping operations, customer services and shoreside logistics.
“Duncan’s focus is ensuring the delivery of an excellent experience for Interislander’s diverse customer base of domestic and international passengers and freight customers (rail and commercial vehicles)”, the website said.
“Duncan previously held senior positions in the New Zealand Army and wider New Zealand Defence Force.”
KiwiRail declines request for more information on Aratere grounding
The Herald asked KiwiRail for all internal correspondence relating to the Aratere grounding under the Official Information Act.
KiwiRail acknowledged the public interest and speculation about what caused the incident but declined the request citing “maintenance of law”.
“In this instance the information you are requesting forms part of the investigations being undertaken by Maritime NZ and the Transport Accident Investigation Commission.
“Notwithstanding the fact there has been information released into the public domain, to release any further information in an official capacity may prejudice these investigations and accordingly your request is declined.”
The crew noticed something was wrong, and tried to regain control, but couldn’t. About a minute passed before they could change the direction of the propulsion system and it was too late to prevent the ship from grounding.
KiwiRail’s corporate teams affected by proposed restructure
Meanwhile, KiwiRail has met with staff to start consulting on a proposed restructure affecting some of its corporate teams.
Norton said KiwiRail was changing the way it worked. This was “in order to improve efficiency, focus on the needs of customers, and meet the expectations of our shareholders, and ourselves, to grow our business. Our transformation involves many initiatives, developed by KiwiRail.”
KiwiRail would not comment on the number of jobs affected until the consultation process was completed.
