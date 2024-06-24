Advertisement
Nicola Willis says KiwiRail’s spend on McKinsey consultant report is unjustifiable

Georgina Campbell
By
4 mins to read
Former KiwiRail chairman David McLean and Finance Minister Nicola Willis.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis told KiwiRail’s chairman a week before announcing his early retirement that the state-owned enterprise had spent an “excessive and not justifiable” amount on consultants.

KiwiRail recently engaged to undertake a strategic review intended to lift performance across its rail freight and ferry business.

