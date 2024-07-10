Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Interislander’s Aratere ferry cleared to sail again after grounding

Georgina Campbell
By
2 mins to read
Aratere left Picton at 9.45pm on June 21 before suffering a reported steering failure and running aground shortly afterwards. Photo / Tim Cuff

Aratere left Picton at 9.45pm on June 21 before suffering a reported steering failure and running aground shortly afterwards. Photo / Tim Cuff

Maritime New Zealand has lifted its detention notice on Interislander’s Aratere ferry, allowing it to return to service after it ran aground.

Aratere left Picton at 9.45pm on June 21 before suffering a reported steering failure and running aground shortly after. It is berthed at Waimahara Wharf in Picton and remains under a detention order.

Maritime NZ director Kirstie Hewlett said the regulator has inspected the ship and gathered more information over the past two weeks.

“Earlier this week, we inspected the vessel, and observed it undertake several tests while at berth involving systems, processes and equipment. Off the back of these tests we have now lifted the detention notice, but imposed conditions on the operation of the vessel.”

This means there will be a graduated approach to Aratere’s return to service.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Initially, the conditions will allow crew and rail freight only [four return sailings], then trucks and their drivers, followed by a limited passenger service, and then full capacity sailings to be permitted,” Maritime NZ said in a statement.

“The full return to service is subject to KiwiRail demonstrating it has implemented its return to service plan, and no further issues have been identified.”

More to come...

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand