Interislander’s Aratere ferry cleared to sail again after grounding

Aratere left Picton at 9.45pm on June 21 before suffering a reported steering failure and running aground shortly afterwards. Photo / Tim Cuff

Maritime New Zealand has lifted its detention notice on Interislander’s Aratere ferry, allowing it to return to service after it ran aground.

Aratere left Picton at 9.45pm on June 21 before suffering a reported steering failure and running aground shortly after. It is berthed at Waimahara Wharf in Picton and remains under a detention order.

Maritime NZ director Kirstie Hewlett said the regulator has inspected the ship and gathered more information over the past two weeks.

“Earlier this week, we inspected the vessel, and observed it undertake several tests while at berth involving systems, processes and equipment. Off the back of these tests we have now lifted the detention notice, but imposed conditions on the operation of the vessel.”

This means there will be a graduated approach to Aratere’s return to service.