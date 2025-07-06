Nine players have won more than $30,000 each in last night's Lotto Second Division draw.

Two lucky players also scooped $500,000 apiece in Saturday night’s draw.

The winning First Division tickets were sold at Richmond Road Superette in Auckland and on MyLotto to a Waikato player.

One lucky player won $400,000 with Strike Four. That winning Strike ticket was sold at Massey Unichem Pharmacy in Auckland.

Meanwhile, Lotto Powerball has jackpotted to $10 million for Wednesday night.

Saturday’s draw came after two lucky winners split a mammoth $30m Powerball prize two weeks ago.

Their winnings included a further $83,000 as they were among 12 players around the country who shared the First Division pool that night.

Both winners came forward quickly to claim their prizes, with the Invercargill winner instantly sharing the news with her children.

“I called my daughter and said: ‘How would you feel if I told you I was going to pay your mortgage’?

“My son didn’t believe me at first – he had to check the ticket himself. They were both thrilled for me.”

What to do if you win

Ticket holders can see immediately if they have won if they purchased a ticket through MyLotto. Prizes of $1000 or less are automatically credited to the account.

For prizes of more than $1000, winners have to fill in an online prize form.

Winners with a physical ticket must still visit a Lotto retailer to claim their prize.

For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must get all six Lotto numbers correct as well as the added Powerball number.

