If you have wondered how someone like Tory Whanau could win the mayoralty of our country’s capital city, then wonder no more.
It’s the same reason why one of the country’s most revered mayors in recent years, Dame Kerry Prendergast, lost her nine-year grip on the city’s mayoralty to another unfathomable choice, Celia Wade-Brown.
It’s not because Whanau and Wade-Brown are Greens and it’s not because both of them love cycleways, as shown by vocal ratepayer opposition to the amount of money being spent on Wellington cycleways.
It’s because of the single transferrable voting system that saw them winning against all odds. It’s the system where you vote for candidates on a preferential system, where once a quota has been reached for a candidate they drop out and the votes for the second preference kicks in, and so on until a winner is found.
Wade-Brown has finally made it to where Whanau would like to be, in Parliament for the weird and wacky Greens. Whanau may have blotted her copybook though, initially rejecting her previously held Green credentials until she won the mayoralty and then embracing them afterwards.
This is the first citizen of the country’s capital who lacks the intellectual rigour to remember what she said at the beginning of an interview, only to contradict it later. Whose understanding of governance is as deep as a puddle.
Despite earlier saying she will happily work with the Crown observer, Whanau signalled she liked the damning comments on the account about one being appointed, that is until the ghoulish media noticed them and suddenly the likes became unlikes.
And that’s the inconsistency that’s become the hallmark of Whanau’s leadership. The cost of the observer overseeing the way the council operates, comes at the expense of the long-suffering Wellington ratepayer.
But if this madness is allowed to continue, perhaps getting rid of the mayor will be a small price to pay.