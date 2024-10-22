Whanau’s office posted an Instagram reel with a clip of the press conference, captioned “I remain totally focused on delivering for the people of Wellington” and followed with a heart emoji.

In the clip, the mayor said it was her view councillors should accept the decision and work with whoever is appointed to monitor the council.

As of 6pm last night, Whanau’s account had liked three comments on the Instagram post.

The first read “We’re with you Tory! This hit-job is disgraceful”.

Another comment, liked by Whanau’s account at the time, described the Wellington mayor as “amazing” and congratulated her on holding her own with “both the minister/govt and the press”.

The third remark liked by her account read “so it’s hold tight until we can get these corrupt politicians out of power.nicely played.friends close and enemies ...” [sic]

A screenshot of the comments on Tory Whanau's Instagram account following yesterday's press conference.

More comments posted on the mayor's Instagram account.

In a statement following Brown’s announcement of intervention in her council, Whanau said “we must use this as an opportunity to put past disagreements behind us and build a coherent plan that delivers for the people of Wellington”.

The council’s reversal of its decision to sell its 34% stake in Wellington Airport meant the council has “some tough decisions to make in the coming weeks and months”, Whanau added.

On what would be on or off the table as the council amends its Long-Term Plan, the mayor reiterated that her focus was addressing the city’s insurance risk “without increasing rates”.

“Additionally, I do not intend to cut projects that are critical for our city’s growth and sustainability. For me, that means protecting our social housing and continuing funding for water and key climate initiatives,” she said.

Whanau’s office had no further comment to make to the Herald.

Wellington councillors had mixed views on whether Government intervention was warranted after the reversal of the airport shares sale last week.

At the time, councillor Iona Pannett said talk of intervention was “unacceptable”.

“It can be a bit messy, but we’re still making good decisions,” she said.

Councillor Ray Chung said if he had confidence in Whanau, he would not be running to unseat her as mayor.

“Wellington City Council would never agree on anything. It’s very, very difficult,” Chung told media following chatter of Government intervention and revelations the Local Government Minister was taking advice on the issue.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.