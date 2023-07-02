Tory Whanau denies poor conduct. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau has apologised for skipping the bill at a popular restaurant but denies she drunkenly asked a waiter “do you know who I am?” after being cut off.

In a statement, Whanau said she “strenuously denies” claims about her poor conduct but admitted she made the mistake of walking out on her tab – a mistake she corrected the next morning.

She did not comment on whether she was intoxicated whilst dining at the Old Quarter on Dixon St on Friday evening.

Staff at the Old Quarter told The Post Whanau came in at around 7pm on Friday with a friend, already tipsy. They considered not serving her, but decided as she was also eating it would be okay.

As the night progressed, staff claimed Whanau got drunker from the bottle of wine she had ordered with dinner and staff decided to cut her off. They did not have time to let Whanau know before they realised she had left the restaurant without paying the $140 bill.

The waiter who served her told The Post he was taken aback by her behaviour.

“She came up to me holding her bottle of wine. She said, ‘do you know who I am?”

When he said that he didn’t, and asked if she was an MP Whanau reportedly replied ”I’m the mayor, can you do your thing?”

He did not know what “the thing” was.

A witness to the incident emailed NZME saying Whanau’s behaviour was “concerning”.

“Not only was she visibly intoxicated, but she also attempted to take advantage of her position by requesting special privileges.

“It is disheartening to witness such behavior from a person who should serve as a role model for our citizens.”

Wellington City councillor Rebecca Matthews told NZME she thought the story was “very overcooked”.

“I think that on a Friday night, you can go out and have a few drinks no matter what your job is.... I support her and I think we shouldn’t expect public figures no matter what their job is to be a complete saint 100 per cent of the time.”

On the allegations of Whanau asking “Do you know who I am” Matthews said it didn’t fit with her understanding of who the mayor is as a person.

“She said to me that hasn’t happened but if it did it would have been a joke – I know Tory, she’s a decent person, she doesn’t use her power over people.”

The mayor will be speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Nick Mills on Wellington Mornings at 10am today, where she is also scheduled to answer talkback calls.