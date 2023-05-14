Wellington mayor Tory Whanau. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

About $800,000 is spent on staff salaries in Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau’s office - from seasoned journalists turned communications advisers to long-time council officials now dipping their toes into politics.

There are eight positions in the team and their salary bands have been released under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act.

The total salary costs as of April 11 was $787,00, which is when the position of senior adviser was vacant.

Chief of staff Jim Robertson, salary band $180,000-$219,999

Robertson has worked at Wellington City Council for more than 12 years. Most recently he has been in advisory roles to the chief strategy and governance officer, chief operating officer, and the chief executive.

Robertson brings experience with navigating the ins and outs of the labyrinth that is the council, which mayor Tory Whanau lacks as a political newbie.

He has the balancing act of managing a healthy tension between council officials and the mayor.

Chief of Staff to Wellington's Mayor Jim Robertson. Photo / LinkedIn

Principal communications adviser Dave Burgess, salary band $120,000-$159,999

Burgess was a respected journalist at The Dominion Post for many years with a nose for business stories.

He was seconded from his communications role at WellingtonNZ in March last year to help former mayor Andy Foster with his strained relationship with media.

Burgess was a breath of fresh air after the council struggled to find anyone willing to take on the job, which had been advertised on more than one occasion.

Recruitment agencies even shoulder-tapped several individuals, only to draw a blank.

Burgess has now decided to take on the position in Whanau’s office permanently. He has a relaxed style and favours fronting up over too much spin.

Senior communications specialist Catherine Hutton, salary band $90,000-$129,999

Hutton is also a former journalist with two decades of experience in the industry. When she answers the phone, you are immediately transported to her days on the airwaves at RNZ. Having only recently made the move to a role in communications, she is still very much known as a journalist at heart.

Hutton’s job includes writing Whanau’s speeches, accompanying her to events, and providing political advice. Hutton also fills in for Burgess when he is away by dealing with any queries from media.

Friday was Hutton’s last day in the role and she is moving to a different job outside of the council. A recruitment process for her position is underway.

Senior communications specialist in the Wellington mayor's office, Catherine Hutton. Photo / LinkedIn

Senior advisor office of mayor Michael Naylor, salary band $90,000-$129,999

Naylor is a fresh addition to the mayor’s office and started in the senior advisor role just last week. He previously worked as an advisor to Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

His job in the mayor’s office is similar to that of a ministerial adviser. Naylor will review papers, prepare briefing notes, give advice, and be on hand for Whanau to double-check any details she is not across.

Senior social and multimedia adviser Damon Keen, salary band $90,000-$129,999

This is a part-time position. Keen manages the mayor’s social media channels and creates video content.

Keen and Whanau know each other from when they both worked for the Green Party (they started there at a similar time, so have a well-established relationship).

Keen is the brain behind the mayor’s new GIFs on Instagram.

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau's new GIFs, which she regularly uses on Instagram. Photo / Screenshot

EA to the mayor Tiumalu MG Sialava’a, salary band $70,000-$109,999

Sialava’a looks after invites to events, correspondence, and has the sizeable task of managing the mayor’s schedule.

Senior business support officer Eleanore Metuariki, salary band $60,000-$99,999

Metuariki’s job includes keeping finances in check and office management. She also brings a caring touch to the role like bringing Whanau smoothies in between meetings.

Creative officer Jill Brodie, salary band $60,000-$99,999

This is a part-time position. Brodie is responsible for organising citizenship ceremonies.











