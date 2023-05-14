Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Inside Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau’s office: Who’s who and how much they’re paid

Georgina Campbell
By
4 mins to read
Wellington mayor Tory Whanau. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

About $800,000 is spent on staff salaries in Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau’s office - from seasoned journalists turned communications advisers to long-time council officials now dipping their toes into politics.

There are eight positions

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand