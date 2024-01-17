Celia Wade-Brown has ‘mixed feelings’ about stepping into Golriz Gharaman’s empty Green seat

Footage has emerged of former Green MP Golriz Ghahraman allegedly stealing a designer handbag from a Ponsonby boutique. Video / Supplied

Celia Wade-Brown says she has “mixed feelings” about stepping into Golriz Gharaman’s vacant seat in Parliament after Gharaman resigned due to accusations of shoplifting.

Ghahraman announced via a statement yesterday she would be leaving politics, apologising for her behaviour which allegedly included two incidents of shoplifting from Scotties Boutique in Ponsonby as well as a third allegation relating to Wellington store Cre8iveworx.

Her resignation leaves a gap in the Greens’ list, which is to be filled by ex-Wellington mayor Wade-Brown.

Wade-Brown said her thoughts went out to Gharaman and felt a “profound sadness” at losing such a “strong advocate for communities all over Aotearoa.

“While these are not the circumstances in which I had hoped to enter Parliament, I am ready. I’m excited to join the largest Green Party caucus ever, and to stand alongside thousands of volunteers, staff, and councillors all over the country to fight for the change we so desperately need.”

She had “no doubt” Gharaman would recover and praised her for taking responsibility for her actions.

Wade-Brown said she intended to work across parties for long-term, lasting policy and legislation - including MPs in her local region of Wairarapa.

“Thank you to all the people who have offered me congratulations already. Their voices reflect the diversity of our communities.”

Gharaman said in her statement announcing her resignation she was under a lot of stress, and linked this to previously unrecognised trauma.

The stress had led her to act in ways that were “completely out of character” she said.

“I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them.

“The mental health professional I see says my recent behaviour is consistent with recent events giving rise to extreme stress response, and relating to previously unrecognised trauma.

“People should, rightly, expect the highest standards of behaviour from their elected representatives. I fell short. I’m sorry. It’s not a behaviour I can explain because it’s not rational in any way, and after medical evaluation, I understand I’m not well.”

