Tenby Powell and his wife Sharon Hunter organised logistics and helped drive the 16 ambulances to an Australian-based ship. Photo / Supplied

Tenby Powell and his wife Sharon Hunter organised logistics and helped drive the 16 ambulances to an Australian-based ship. Photo / Supplied

A charity led by former Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell has expanded its mission to support Ukraine, securing a further 16 decommissioned ambulances from Australia.

Not-for-profit charity Kiwi K.A.R.E (Kiwi Aid & Refugee Evacuation) amassed the shipment which is now en route to Europe - and ultimately the frontline.

Powell, a former New Zealand Army Colonel, and his wife, Sharon Hunter, organised logistics and helped drive the 16 ambulances to an Australian-based ship which will carry them the 20,000km to Europe.

Powell said the ambulances were filled with good-quality second-hand tyres and spare stretchers.

In August 2023, with support from Hato Hone St John, Kiwi K.A.R.E delivered seven decommissioned ambulances filled with medical supplies to the war-torn country along with logistics support vehicles, such as large vans, 4x4 cars, and a 13-tonne truck.

They have been used to deliver aid, transport refugees, evacuate the sick and injured, and run an Outreach Health Programme in the Red Zones for those civilians who haven’t seen a medical professional for, in some cases, years.

“Once we get the vehicles to Kyiv, they will be serviced and stripped of their livery and painted in camouflage before joining Ukrainian medical units servicing a 1000km front,” Powell said.

Kiwi K.A.R.E hoped to keep one of the Aussie ambulances to augment its Outreach Programme.

“Manaaki (meaning caring in Te Reo) is our only ambulance dedicated to Outreach and we need another asset, together with qualified staff, to meet the demand.

Kiwi K.A.R.E (Kiwi Aid & Refugee Evacuation) has secured a further 16 decommissioned ambulances from Australia for the war in Ukraine. Photo / Supplied

“The call by Ukraine for more ambulances comes in wake of continued attacks on hospitals, medical centres and civilian infrastructure”, Powell said.

“We need all the help we can get and we are very grateful to the many New Zealanders and Australians who have supported Kiwi K.A.R.E..”

“Since the start of the invasion in February 2022, more than 800 Ukrainian hospitals and medical centres have been attacked by Russian artillery, drones and missiles, with 150 completely destroyed.

“There are atrocities and war crimes still being committed in Ukraine and emergency vehicles are vital to helping Ukraine while engaged in this full-scale war.”

Like the Kiwi ambulances, the Aussie Mercedes Sprinters are still considered a very high standard in Ukraine despite having more than 200,000km on the clock.

“While not fit for purpose in NZ or Australia, we will revamp them for frontline service and the extreme challenges.”

Behind the frontlines, Kiwi K.A.R.E continued to fabricate stoves and water heaters from recycled electrical water boilers collected from all over Ukraine. What started as a winter project in 2022, has evolved into what many Ukrainians have described as a life-saving project, now run all year round.

“To date, we have distributed over 2000 stoves to families in desperate need. Ukrainian fabricators strip and re-weld the recycled cylinders, and we distribute them to Red Zone areas where power and water infrastructure has been completely destroyed.”

“The support has been overwhelming. Please keep it coming”, Powell said.

To donate, go to the Kiwi K.A.R.E GiveaLittle page or their website.















