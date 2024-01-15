The Green MP has been accused of shoplifting from Scotties Boutique days before Christmas. Video / Alyse Wright

Embattled Green MP Golriz Ghahraman is now facing further police investigation after a third alleged incident of shoplifting emerged tonight from a Wellington store, according to a Stuff report.

Stuff reported that the high-end Wellington store Cre8iveworx has emailed other businesses in the capital today with an allegation it believed Ghahraman was in the premises in October last year.

Police confirmed to the Herald they received a report of shoplifting at Cre8iveworx on October 26 last year.

They said police enquiries into the matter are ongoing.

Cre8iveworx sells high-end dresses, gifts, jewellery and homeware.

It was reported earlier today that Ghahraman has returned to New Zealand after what the Green Party said was a pre-planned overseas trip.

She was not at her Auckland home today when visited by the Herald.

Ghahraman, who is the Green Party’s seventh-highest ranked list MP and previously held the party’s justice portfolio, was last week revealed to be facing an allegation of shoplifting from Auckland’s Scotties Boutique in Ponsonby on December 23. The incident is being investigated by police.

A second incident at Scotties Boutique also emerged last Friday.

