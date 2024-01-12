Prominent Green Party MP and human rights lawyer Golriz Ghahraman has stood aside from her portfolios after she was accused of shoplifting at an Auckland store. Video / NZ Herald

The Green Party has known about allegations of shoplifting against prominent MP Golriz Ghahraman since December 27 and were told last week of a second incident at the same upmarket store, the party’s co-leaders have confirmed.

Ghahraman, who is the Green Party’s seventh-highest ranked list MP and previously held the party’s justice portfolio, was revealed on Wednesday to be facing an allegation of shoplifting from Scotties Boutique on Blake St in Ponsonby on December 23. The incident is being investigated by police.

Today, a joint statement from the co-leaders, James Shaw and Marama Davidson, said they were made aware “of an allegation involving Golriz Ghahraman and Scotties Boutique in Auckland” on December 27.

“At that stage, the situation was not clear,” they said.

“To help us understand the details of what may have happened, a representative of the Green Party sought clarification from the store, as well as from Ms Ghahraman.

“However, with Ms Ghahraman on a long-planned personal trip overseas, Scotties confirmed that they were comfortable waiting for her to return to New Zealand to resolve the issue.”

Shaw and Davidson said they also agreed to address the matter with Ghahraman as soon as she returned to New Zealand.

The leaders said they were also advised on January 5 of allegations relating to a second incident at Scotties.

“Scotties had told us they did not want the allegations to become public so we did not make a statement at the time. However, Ms Ghahraman did agree to stand down from her portfolios until the matter was resolved.

“The Green Party has a long-standing commitment to looking into matters such as these in a way that is fair to everyone involved.”

Shaw and Davidson said they will not be commenting further “until we have gathered all the facts” and spoken with Ghahraman after she returns to New Zealand.

“In the meantime, we are aware that some people may be working to exploit this situation for their own political gain.

“To that effect, let us be clear that no other Green Party MPs were involved in the alleged incident, we have had no contact with the police, and it would not be appropriate for us to comment on their investigation in any way.”

Greens co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Earlier today, ZB Plus reported a second allegation of shoplifting had emerged involving Ghahraman at Scotties.

In addition, further details have come to light about the incident on December 23.

Sources have told ZB Plus that they believe the value of the unpaid items that Ghahraman allegedly removed from the boutique two days before Christmas was in the region of $15,000.

It is understood that Ghahraman was stopped by staff at Scotties when she attempted to leave the store without paying.

ZB Plus understands that Ghahraman refused to open her bag when requested by shop assistants and then is alleged to have left the store with her bag containing the unpaid items.

Some hours later, the clothing was understood to have been anonymously returned to the store.

Auckland clothing store Scotties Boutique in Ponsonby, from where Golriz Ghahraman allegedly took items. Photo / Jason Dorday

The prominent MP and human rights lawyer has not been charged but police said they received a report of alleged shoplifting at the store on December 23.

“Initial inquiries are still being made into this report and police are not able to comment further at this stage,” a police spokesperson said.

Ghahraman is overseas, having left New Zealand in the days after the alleged incident on a trip the Green Party says was pre-planned.

A man at Ghahraman’s Auckland home on Thursday told the Herald she was travelling with friends.

A Green Party spokesman said Ghahraman is “overseas on a personal trip that was planned many months ago”.

A staff member at Scotties yesterday said they were unable to comment. The store earlier declined to provide specific details but confirmed an incident was being handled by police.

The Green Party had earlier confirmed it is aware of the allegations and that Ghahraman “will stand aside from all portfolio responsibilities until the matter is resolved”.

“Green MPs are expected to maintain high standards of public behaviour,” the statement said.

Ghahraman’s portfolios for the Greens included justice, foreign affairs, defence, ethnic communities and trade.

Scotties Boutique clothing store in Ponsonby, Auckland. Photo / Raphael Franks

Ghahraman made New Zealand history as the first refugee to be sworn in as an MP, having arrived in Aotearoa as a child asylum seeker with her family from Iran. She was selected as a Green Party list candidate in January 2017.

In the 2023 election, she was ranked at number seven on the Green Party’s list.

Recently, she has been outspoken on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, considering it “ethnic cleansing” and called on world leaders to stand against Israel’s military actions which she has described as “crimes against humanity”.

Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In 2017, Ghahraman became embroiled in controversy amid allegations she and her party misrepresented her work on war crimes tribunals. Commentators said she and leader James Shaw played down her defence role while inaccurately stating she worked as a prosecutor.

Early in 2020, Ghahraman opened up about her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis. She told TV3′s The Project she had learned of her condition two years earlier when she began to lose sight in one eye.

She said she was on “hardcore medication” and had to visit hospital every six months.