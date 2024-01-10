ASB bank investigated after offering Kiwi scam victim a goodwill payment, why Generation Z are less likely to end up behind bars and petition demands harsher penalty after Kiwi allegedly kills beloved Aussie fish in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Golriz Ghahraman is remaining tight-lipped after shoplifting accusations led her to step down from her shadow portfolio roles.

A political commentator says, whether true or not, the prominent Green Party MP and human rights lawyer’s reputation will be tarnished following the accusations.

Ghahraman, who was justice spokeswoman for the Greens, has stood aside from her portfolios following the allegations yesterday, Newstalk ZB Plus understands.

Political commentator Brigitte Morten told Newstalk ZB this morning it will be difficult for Ghahraman to rebuild her reputation.

“I think it’s going to be difficult even if they come out and say that it was a misunderstanding or that it was, you know, incorrectly accused etc, it’s still going to be a tarnish on her reputation,” Morten said.

“Obviously, she’s a senior and experienced member of the Greens so, for her, she’s going to have to sort of rebuild that credibility gap.”

Morten said if the allegations were true, it would “absolutely speak to the unsuitability of someone to be an MP”.

“You’ve got to respect the law of the land, particularly when you are making the law of the land.”

The Green Party has confirmed it is aware of the allegations Ghahraman faces and that she “will stand aside from all portfolio responsibilities until the matter is resolved”.

According to sources, Ghahraman is understood to have been accused of shoplifting during the festive season from exclusive Auckland clothing store Scotties Boutique in Ponsonby, in the electorate of fellow Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick.

The store declined to provide specific details when contacted by ZB Plus but confirmed the alleged incident was being handled by police.

In a statement, a Green Party spokesperson said the party was “aware of allegations regarding MP Golriz Ghahraman” and was in contact with Scotties Boutique to “better understand and address the situation”.

“Green MPs are expected to maintain high standards of public behaviour,” the spokesperson said.

Ghahraman’s portfolios for the Greens included justice, foreign affairs, defence, ethnic communities and trade.

Auckland police said they were unable to confirm whether individuals were facing investigation for specific incidents.

Scotties Boutique clothing store in Ponsonby, Auckland. Photo / Raphael Franks

ZB Plus has approached Ghahraman for comment.

Ghahraman made New Zealand history as the first refugee to be sworn in as an MP, having arrived in Aotearoa as a child asylum seeker with her family from Iran. She was selected as a Green Party list candidate in January 2017.

In the 2023 election, Ghahraman was ranked at number seven on the Green Party’s list.

Recently, she has been outspoken on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, considering it “ethnic cleansing” and called on world leaders to stand against Israel’s military actions she has described as “crimes against humanity”.

In 2020, Ghahraman opened up about her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis.

Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman. Photo / Mark Mitchell

She said at the time she had a “responsibility” to start an honest conversation about the autoimmune disease.

Ghahraman said she first learned about her diagnosis two years prior after she began to lose sight in one eye.

She described being on “hardcore medication” and had to visit a hospital every six months.