Politics

Golriz Ghahraman down, Elizabeth Kerekere up in new Green Party list - Efeso Collins in unwinnable position

Thomas Coughlan
By
2 mins to read
Green co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw. Photo / Alex Burton

First-term MP Elizabeth Kerekere has rocketed up the Green Party’s rankings in an early version of the list that the party will take to the election, rising from ninth place to fourth.

New candidate Hūhana Lyndon is another rising star, and was ranked eighth on the list. One MP who might be worried is Golriz Ghahraman, who has fallen two spots to ninth.

On current polling, the Greens would have roughly eight MPs in Parliament, meaning Ghahraman might miss out on a seat. The Taxpayer’s Union-Curia poll had the Greens with 8 seats - a Talbot Mills Poll had the party slightly higher with 10 seats.

Former Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins is unlikely to make it to Parliament on this list, sitting at 12th place. The Greens have only twice had a caucus with 12 or more members. The Greens would need to improve their polling or rank Collins higher for him to enter Parliament.

This is not the list the Greens will take to the election - although the final list might be similar. Green Party branches select delegates to attend a conference to hear from candidates and form an opinion on who would make a good MP.

Those delegates go back to their local branches and discuss who impressed them and who did not. After consulting with those local members, delegates vote to form an initial list - which is the document that was released today.

This list will be voted on by all Green Party members. Those members can choose the ranking selected by delegates, or to rank candidates in their own preferred order.

The final list comes from this vote and will be released at the end of May.

Initial list

  1. Marama Davidson
  2. James Shaw
  3. Chlöe Swarbrick
  4. Dr Elizabeth Kerekere
  5. Julie Anne Genter
  6. Teanau Tuiono
  7. Ricardo Menéndez March
  8. Hūhana Lyndon
  9. Golriz Ghahraman
  10. Lan Pham
  11. Steve Abel
  12. Fa’anānā Efeso Collins
  13. Darleen Tana
  14. Kahurangi Carter
  15. Lawrence Xu-Nan
  16. Benjamin Doyle
  17. Francisco Hernandez
  18. Scott Willis
  19. Stephanie Rodgers
  20. Suveen Sanis Walgampola
  21. Gina Dao-McLay
  22. Celia Wade-Brown
  23. Reina Tuai Penney
  24. Mike Davidson
  25. Dave Kennedy
  26. Nick Ratcliffe
  27. Rochelle Francis
  28. Sapna Samant
  29. Dr Alec McNeil
  30. Richard Wesley
  31. Neelu Jennings
  32. Kair Lippiatt

