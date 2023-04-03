Green co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw. Photo / Alex Burton

First-term MP Elizabeth Kerekere has rocketed up the Green Party’s rankings in an early version of the list that the party will take to the election, rising from ninth place to fourth.

New candidate Hūhana Lyndon is another rising star, and was ranked eighth on the list. One MP who might be worried is Golriz Ghahraman, who has fallen two spots to ninth.

On current polling, the Greens would have roughly eight MPs in Parliament, meaning Ghahraman might miss out on a seat. The Taxpayer’s Union-Curia poll had the Greens with 8 seats - a Talbot Mills Poll had the party slightly higher with 10 seats.

Former Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins is unlikely to make it to Parliament on this list, sitting at 12th place. The Greens have only twice had a caucus with 12 or more members. The Greens would need to improve their polling or rank Collins higher for him to enter Parliament.

This is not the list the Greens will take to the election - although the final list might be similar. Green Party branches select delegates to attend a conference to hear from candidates and form an opinion on who would make a good MP.

Those delegates go back to their local branches and discuss who impressed them and who did not. After consulting with those local members, delegates vote to form an initial list - which is the document that was released today.

This list will be voted on by all Green Party members. Those members can choose the ranking selected by delegates, or to rank candidates in their own preferred order.

The final list comes from this vote and will be released at the end of May.

A final list will be formed from this vote of all members and will be released at the end of May.

Initial list