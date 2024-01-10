Green MP Golriz Ghahraman stands aside from portfolios after being accused of shoplifting

More details emerge as Police continue to probe a New Year’s Day shooting, meet France’s next and youngest-ever prime minister plus why The Warehouse is ruffling feathers in the egg market in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Prominent Green Party MP and human rights lawyer Golriz Ghahraman has stood aside from her portfolios after she was accused of shoplifting at an Auckland store, Newstalk ZB Plus understands.

The Green Party has confirmed it is aware of the allegations Ghahraman faces and that she “will stand aside from all portfolio responsibilities until the matter is resolved”.

According to sources, Ghahraman is understood to have been accused of shoplifting during the festive season from exclusive boutique clothing store Scottie’s Boutique in the electorate of fellow Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick.

The store declined to provide specific details when contacted by ZB Plus but confirmed the alleged incident was being handled by police.

In a statement, a Green Party spokesperson said the party was “aware of allegations regarding MP Golriz Ghahraman” and was in contact with Scottie’s Boutique to “better understand and address the situation”.

“Green MPs are expected to maintain high standards of public behaviour,” the spokesperson said.

Auckland police said they were unable to confirm whether individuals were facing investigation for specific incidents.

ZB Plus has approached Ghahraman for comment.

Ghahraman made New Zealand history as the first refugee to be sworn in as an MP, having arrived in Aotearoa as a child asylum seeker with her family from Iran. She was selected as a Green party list candidate in January 2017.

In the 2023 election, Ghahraman was ranked at number seven on the Green Party’s list.

Recently, she has been outspoken on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza, considering it “ethnic cleansing” and called on world leaders to stand against Israel’s military actions she has described as “crimes against humanity”.

Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Scottie's Boutique clothing store in Ponsonby, Auckland. Photo / Google

In 2020, Ghahraman opened up about her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis.

She said at the time she has a “responsibility” to start an honest conversation about the autoimmune disease.

Ghahraman said she first learned about her diagnosis two years prior after she began to lose sight in one eye.

She described being on “hardcore medication” and had to visit a hospital every six months.



