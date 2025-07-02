Advertisement
Notorious Christchurch brothel owner Terry Brown dies

A notorious former Christchurch brothel owner with ties to gangs and the city’s underworld has died.

Terry Rex Brown - a well-known local sex industry kingpin in his day- reportedly died from health complications earlier this week.

Stuff reported that Brown’s family have declined to comment on his passing.

