He had moved there after his properties in Christchurch were damaged in the quake.
In 2013, Brown purchased an unused hydroslide from the Timaru District Council for $10,000, intending to reestablish it in Picton. The plan never came to fruition.
Brown told Stuff in 2014that he was looking to get back into the sex industry. He said following the quakes and the influx of construction workers for the rebuild, there was more demand than ever for sex workers.
In 2010, Brown was fined $400 plus court costs for possessing unlicensed firearms.
The charges came after an incident at a property Brown owned in Kaiapoi.
Police received reports that shots were fired, but when the matter came to court, police confirmed no weapons linked to Brown had been discharged on the day.
However, the guns were not licensed and were kept in an unlocked wardrobe. Ammunition was also found.
Brown claimed the items belonged to a boarder at the property, but police could not match the name he provided them to any person in New Zealand.