He was the owner of the infamous establishments Charlie’s Massage Lounge and the Voodoo Lounge nightclub.

Terry Brown has died as a result of health complications. Photo / Facebook

In October 2000, the building housing the businesses was destroyed by arson.

Brown was also connected to Wicked Willies strip club, where patron Barry Coleman died after being found unconscious in the early hours of December 26, 1996.

It is understood that Brown, who racked up a number of convictions in his life and was associated with various gangs in the South Island, was living in Picton when he died.

He had moved there after his properties in Christchurch were damaged in the quake.

In 2013, Brown purchased an unused hydroslide from the Timaru District Council for $10,000, intending to reestablish it in Picton. The plan never came to fruition.

Brown told Stuff in 2014 that he was looking to get back into the sex industry. He said following the quakes and the influx of construction workers for the rebuild, there was more demand than ever for sex workers.

Terry Brown owned and operated a number of brothels and strip clubs in Christchurch before the 2011 quakes. Photo / Facebook

In 2010, Brown was fined $400 plus court costs for possessing unlicensed firearms.

The charges came after an incident at a property Brown owned in Kaiapoi.

Police received reports that shots were fired, but when the matter came to court, police confirmed no weapons linked to Brown had been discharged on the day.

However, the guns were not licensed and were kept in an unlocked wardrobe. Ammunition was also found.

Brown claimed the items belonged to a boarder at the property, but police could not match the name he provided them to any person in New Zealand.